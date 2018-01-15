Log in
AIR BERLIN PLC (AB1)
Report
Ryanair wants to buy parts of Austrian airline Niki

01/15/2018
A pilot disembarks a Ryanair flight at Stansted airport in London

Irish airline Ryanair (>> Ryanair Holdings plc) said on Monday it had contacted the Austrian administrator of insolvent holiday airline Niki to express its interest in buying some of its assets.

Niki's German administrator said earlier on Monday he still wanted to sell the leisure carrier to British Airways parent IAG (>> International Consolidated Airlines Group), despite a battle between Austria and Germany over where insolvency proceedings should be handled.

Former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda has also re-emerged as a potential bidder for Niki ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline for fresh offers the Austrian court has set.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

