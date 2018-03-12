Log in
Air Canada    AC

AIR CANADA (AC)
Air Canada : back online after computer outage disrupts operations

03/12/2018 | 07:51pm CET
Detail of Bombardier's CSeries100 aircraft showing their logo and that of Air Canada seen prior to a news conference in Montreal

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada said its airport systems, check-in and customer call centres were back online on Monday afternoon, after a network-wide computer outage led to flight delays and affected its operations, including booking and plane departures.

"We’re expecting some flight delays but we’re getting everyone on their way," the carrier said in a statement.

It is not yet clear what caused the outage.

Earlier, Air Canada said in a statement its technology teams were working to identify and repair the issue, and it was also implementing temporary measures to maintain a limited operation.

"Today’s computer issues have had a wide impact on our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience," Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada, said in the statement.

Calgary International Airport said on Twitter that Canada's largest carrier "is experiencing a network outage nationwide, and departing passengers are being checked in manually, which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal."

Vancouver International Airport said in a statement that the outage was "causing delays."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Grant McCool and Susan Thomas)

