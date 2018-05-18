18 May 2018

Air France-KLM: Additional information on restatement of accounts 2017

Since January 1st, 2018, Air France-KLM Group applies the new accounting standards IFRS 9, 15 and 16. For the purpose of comparison, the Group consolidated financial statements have been restated as of 1st January 2017. These restated accounts have not yet been audited and could be subject to changes.

Detailed information on the restatement of accounts 2017 have been provided in the published document "Unaudited interim consolidated financial statements" of the first quarter 2018 (Chapter 2: Restatement of accounts 2017, page 11-16) and in the press release of the first quarter 2018 results.(http://www.airfranceklm.com/en/finance/publications/results)

Additional information with regards to the impact of these new standards on the consolidated income statement for second, third and fourth quarter 2017 are given in the tables hereafter.

Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: Second quarter and first half 2017

In millions euros

Sales

Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs

Landing fees and en route charges Catering

Handling charges and other operating costs

Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses

Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

Income from current operations

Sales of aircraft equipment

Other non-current income and expenses

Income from operating activities

Cost of financial debt

Income from cash and cash equivalent

Net cost of financial debt

Other financial income and expenses

Income before tax

Income taxes

Net income of consolidated companies

Share of profits (losses) of associates

Income from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Net income for the period

Minority interest

Net income for the period - GroupSecond quarter 2017

Published accounts

6,605

0 6,605

Restated

Change

6,621

0 6,621

16 0

16

-1,160 -1,160 0

-103 -130 -27

-495 -494 1

-203 -203 0

-437 -437 0

-609 -561 48

-238 -237 1

-395 -368 27

-1,915 -1,915 0

-38 178 -277 913

-417

496

10 -3

503

-68 11

-57

32

478

-105

373

3

376

-8

368

-1 367

-38 0

212 34

First half 2017

Published accounts

12,314

0 12,314

Restated

Change

12,326

0 12,326

12 0

12

-2,280 -2,280 0

-202 -256 -54

-932 -932 0

-388 -388 0

-856 -856 0

-1,240 -1,153 87

-468 -466 2

-782 -726 56

-3,727 -3,727 0

0 277

-83 388 -562

1,290

377

1,182

-702

-829

588

10 -4

92 0 -1

353

19 -11

-148

-137

594

11

-80

361

-133

20

-113

328

296

1

785

307 -80

249

-185

-96

600

4

1

153

7

604

228

160

-9

-1

-8

595

227 0

152

-1 594

227

-1 151

-83 0

477 89

0 562

1,938

756

-1,384

-555

555

202

19 0

-11 0

563

-297

202 -164

20

0

-277

-164

373

372

659

-205

410 -109

453

300

7

0

461

301

-8

0

452

-1 451

300 0

300

Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: third quarter and nine months 2017

In millions euros

Sales

Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs

Landing fees and en route charges Catering

Handling charges and other operating costs

Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses

Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

Income from current operations

Sales of aircraft equipment

Other non-current income and expenses

Income from operating activities Cost of financial debt

Income from cash and cash equivalent

Net cost of financial debt

Other financial income and expenses

Income before tax

Income taxes

Net income of consolidated companies

Share of profits (losses) of associates

Income from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Net income for the period

Minority interest

Net income for the period - GroupThird quarter 2017

Published accounts

7,234

1 7,235

Restated

Change

7,255

1 7,256

21 0

21

-1,148 -1,148 0

-104 -132 -28

-513 -514 -1

-214 -215 -1

-457 -458 -1

-602 -573 29

-233 -234 -1

-380 -331 49

-1,928 -1,928 0

-39 135 -265 1,488

-466

1,022

0 -315

707 -65

7

-58

81

730

-186

544

9

553

0

553

-1 552

-38 1

167 32

0 265

1,852

364

-711

1,141

-2 -313

119 -2 2

826

119

-139

Nine months 2017

Published accounts

19,548

1 19,549

Restated

Change

19,581

1 19,582

33 0

33

-3,428 -3,428 0

-306 -388 -82

-1,445 -1,445 0

-602 -602 0

-1,313 -1,313 0

-1,842 -1,725 117

-701 -700 1

-1,162 -1,057 105

-5,655 -5,655 0

-122 -122 0

523 -827

2,670

-1,295

1,375

19 -326

1,068

-198

27

-81

-171

163

82

82

850

120 -32

979

-218

-282

632

8

-1

697

16

640

87

713

0

0

-8

640

87 0

705

-1 639

87

-2 703

643 120 0 827

3,790

1,120

-2,094

-799

1,696

17 -324

321 -2 2

1,389

321

-442 -244

27 -0

-416

-245

536

454

1,509

-425

530 -143

1,085

388

16

0

1,101

388

-8

0

1,093

-3 1,090

388 -1

387

Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: Fourth quarter and Full year 2017

In millions euros

Sales

Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs

Landing fees and en route charges Catering

Handling charges and other operating costs

Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses

Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

Income from current operations

Sales of aircraft equipment

Other non-current income and expenses

Income from operating activities

Cost of financial debt

Income from cash and cash equivalent

Net cost of financial debt

Other financial income and expenses

Income before tax

Income taxes

Net income of consolidated companies

Share of profits (losses) of associates

Income from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Net income for the period

Minority interest

Net income for the period - GroupFourth quarter 2017

Published accounts

6,233

2 6,235

Restated

Change

6,276

2 6,278

43 0

43

-1,079 -1,079 0

-97 -128 -31

-460 -460 0

-182 -182 0

-440 -440 0

-582 -504 78

-234 -234 0

-413 -403 10

-1,969 -1,969 0

-36 112 -261 594

-481

113

-1 -1,599

-1,487

-51

8

-43

34

-1,496

511

-985

5

-980

0

-980

-36 0

141 29

0 261

984

-743

241

1 -1,601

-1,359

-129

8

-121

46

-1,434

498

-936

5

390

-262

128 2 -2

128 -78

0

-78

62 -13

49

0

-931

3 -977

Full year 2017

Published accounts

25,781

3 25,784

Restated

Change

25,857

3 25,860

76 0

76

-4,507 -4,507 0

-403 -516 -113

-1,905 -1,905 0

-784 -784 0

-1,753 -1,753 0

-2,424 -2,229 195

-935 -934 1

-1,574 -1,460 114

-7,624 -7,624 0

-158 -158 0

635 -1,088

3,264

-1,776

1,488

18 -1,925

-419

-249

35

-214

116

-517

229

-288

21

-267

-931

3 -928

0

49 0

-8

-275

1 -274

785 150 0 1,088

4,774

1,510

-2,837

-1,061

1,937

449

18 0

-1,925 0

30

-570

449 -321

35

0

-535

-321

579

463

75

74

592 -155

149

437

21

0

170

437

-8

-0

161

0 162

436 -1

436