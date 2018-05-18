18 May 2018
Air France-KLM: Additional information on restatement of accounts 2017
Since January 1st, 2018, Air France-KLM Group applies the new accounting standards IFRS 9, 15 and 16. For the purpose of comparison, the Group consolidated financial statements have been restated as of 1st January 2017. These restated accounts have not yet been audited and could be subject to changes.
Detailed information on the restatement of accounts 2017 have been provided in the published document "Unaudited interim consolidated financial statements" of the first quarter 2018 (Chapter 2: Restatement of accounts 2017, page 11-16) and in the press release of the first quarter 2018 results.(http://www.airfranceklm.com/en/finance/publications/results)
Additional information with regards to the impact of these new standards on the consolidated income statement for second, third and fourth quarter 2017 are given in the tables hereafter.
Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: Second quarter and first half 2017
In millions euros
Sales
Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs
Landing fees and en route charges Catering
Handling charges and other operating costs
Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses
Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
Income from current operations
Sales of aircraft equipment
Other non-current income and expenses
Income from operating activities
Cost of financial debt
Income from cash and cash equivalent
Net cost of financial debt
Other financial income and expenses
Income before tax
Income taxes
Net income of consolidated companies
Share of profits (losses) of associates
Income from continuing operations
Net income from discontinued operations
Net income for the period
Minority interest
Net income for the period - GroupSecond quarter 2017
Published accounts
6,605
0 6,605
Restated
Change
6,621
0 6,621
16 0
16
-
-1,160 -1,160 0
-
-103 -130 -27
-
-495 -494 1
-
-203 -203 0
-
-437 -437 0
-
-609 -561 48
-
-238 -237 1
-
-395 -368 27
-
-1,915 -1,915 0
-38 178 -277 913
-417
496
10 -3
503
-68 11
-57
32
478
-105
373
3
376
-8
368
-1 367
-38 0
212 34
First half 2017
Published accounts
12,314
0 12,314
Restated
Change
12,326
0 12,326
12 0
12
-
-2,280 -2,280 0
-
-202 -256 -54
-
-932 -932 0
-
-388 -388 0
-
-856 -856 0
-
-1,240 -1,153 87
-
-468 -466 2
-
-782 -726 56
-
-3,727 -3,727 0
0 277
-83 388 -562
1,290
377
1,182
-702
-829
588
10 -4
353
19 -11
-148
-137
594
11
361
-133
20
-113
328
296
1
785
307 -80
249
-185
-96
600
4
153
7
604
228
160
-9
-1
-8
595
152
-1 594
227
-1 151
-83 0
477 89
0 562
1,938
756
-1,384
-555
555
202
19 0
-11 0
563
-297
202 -164
20
0
-277
-164
373
372
659
-205
410 -109
453
300
7
0
461
301
-8
0
452
-1 451
300 0
300
Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: third quarter and nine months 2017
In millions euros
Sales
Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs
Landing fees and en route charges Catering
Handling charges and other operating costs
Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses
Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
Income from current operations
Sales of aircraft equipment
Other non-current income and expenses
Income from operating activities Cost of financial debt
Income from cash and cash equivalent
Net cost of financial debt
Other financial income and expenses
Income before tax
Income taxes
Net income of consolidated companies
Share of profits (losses) of associates
Income from continuing operations
Net income from discontinued operations
Net income for the period
Minority interest
Net income for the period - GroupThird quarter 2017
Published accounts
7,234
1 7,235
Restated
Change
7,255
1 7,256
21 0
21
-
-1,148 -1,148 0
-
-104 -132 -28
-
-513 -514 -1
-
-214 -215 -1
-
-457 -458 -1
-
-602 -573 29
-
-233 -234 -1
-
-380 -331 49
-
-1,928 -1,928 0
-39 135 -265 1,488
-466
1,022
0 -315
707 -65
7
-58
81
730
-186
544
9
553
0
553
-1 552
-38 1
167 32
0 265
1,852
364
-711
1,141
-2 -313
826
119
Nine months 2017
Published accounts
19,548
1 19,549
Restated
Change
19,581
1 19,582
33 0
33
-
-3,428 -3,428 0
-
-306 -388 -82
-
-1,445 -1,445 0
-
-602 -602 0
-
-1,313 -1,313 0
-
-1,842 -1,725 117
-
-701 -700 1
-
-1,162 -1,057 105
-
-5,655 -5,655 0
-
-122 -122 0
523 -827
2,670
-1,295
1,375
19 -326
1,068
-198
27
-81
-171
163
82
82
850
120 -32
979
-218
-282
632
8
697
16
640
87
713
0
0
-8
640
705
-1 639
87
-2 703
643 120 0 827
3,790
1,120
-2,094
-799
1,696
17 -324
321 -2 2
1,389
321
-442 -244
27 -0
-416
-245
536
454
1,509
-425
530 -143
1,085
388
16
0
1,101
388
-8
0
1,093
-3 1,090
388 -1
387
Impact on the consolidated statement of recognized income and expenses: Fourth quarter and Full year 2017
In millions euros
Sales
Other revenues Revenues Aircraft fuel Chartering costs
Landing fees and en route charges Catering
Handling charges and other operating costs
Aircraft maintenance costs Commercial and distribution costs Other external expenses
Salaries and related costs Taxes other than income taxes Other income and expenses Aircraft operating lease costs EBITDA
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
Income from current operations
Sales of aircraft equipment
Other non-current income and expenses
Income from operating activities
Cost of financial debt
Income from cash and cash equivalent
Net cost of financial debt
Other financial income and expenses
Income before tax
Income taxes
Net income of consolidated companies
Share of profits (losses) of associates
Income from continuing operations
Net income from discontinued operations
Net income for the period
Minority interest
Net income for the period - GroupFourth quarter 2017
Published accounts
6,233
2 6,235
Restated
Change
6,276
2 6,278
43 0
43
-
-1,079 -1,079 0
-
-97 -128 -31
-
-460 -460 0
-
-182 -182 0
-
-440 -440 0
-
-582 -504 78
-
-234 -234 0
-
-413 -403 10
-
-1,969 -1,969 0
-36 112 -261 594
-481
113
-1 -1,599
-1,487
-51
8
-43
34
-1,496
511
-985
5
-980
0
-980
-36 0
141 29
0 261
984
-743
241
1 -1,601
-1,359
-129
8
-121
46
-1,434
498
-936
5
390
-262
0
-78
49
0
Full year 2017
Published accounts
25,781
3 25,784
Restated
Change
25,857
3 25,860
76 0
76
-
-4,507 -4,507 0
-
-403 -516 -113
-
-1,905 -1,905 0
-
-784 -784 0
-
-1,753 -1,753 0
-
-2,424 -2,229 195
-
-935 -934 1
-
-1,574 -1,460 114
-
-7,624 -7,624 0
-
-158 -158 0
635 -1,088
3,264
-1,776
1,488
18 -1,925
-419
-249
35
-214
116
-517
229
-288
21
-267
-931
3 -928
0
-8
-275
1 -274
785 150 0 1,088
4,774
1,510
-2,837
-1,061
1,937
449
18 0
-1,925 0
30
-570
449 -321
35
0
-535
-321
579
463
75
74
592 -155
149
437
21
0
170
437
-8
-0
161
0 162
436 -1
436