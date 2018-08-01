Air France KLM : Availability of the 2018 First Half financial report

Availability of the 2018 First Half financial report
Air France-KLM's 2018 First Half financial report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 1st August 2018.
The French version of this document is available under the regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the "results" page and in the "Regulated information" section of the Air France-KLM website(www.airfranceklm.com), as well as on the AMF website(www.amf-france.org).
The English version of the 2018 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website(www.airfranceklm.com)on the "results" page and in the "Regulated information" section.
Disclaimer
