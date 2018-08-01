Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air France KLM : Availability of the 2018 First Half financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

Roissy, 1st August 2018

Availability of the 2018 First Half financial report

Air France-KLM's 2018 First Half financial report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 1st August 2018.

The French version of this document is available under the regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the "results" page and in the "Regulated information" section of the Air France-KLM website(www.airfranceklm.com), as well as on the AMF website(www.amf-france.org).

The English version of the 2018 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website(www.airfranceklm.com)on the "results" page and in the "Regulated information" section.

Investors

Press contact

Marie-Agnès de Peslouan

Wouter van Beek

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

+33 1 41 56 56 00

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.airfranceklm.com

1

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
06:31pAIR FRANCE - KLM : Availability of the 2018 first half financial report
GL
06:23pAIR FRANCE KLM : Availability of the 2018 First Half financial report
PU
01:15pAir France sees better than expected 2018 despite strike fallout
RE
07:16aAIR FRANCE - KLM : Results as at 30 june 2018
GL
07:16aAIR FRANCE - KLM : Results as at 30 june 2018
AQ
07/31North Atlantic tailwinds lift Lufthansa revenue outlook
RE
07/28DELTA AIR LINES : KLM Introduces Flights to Boston
AQ
07/27AIR FRANCE KLM SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/26AccorHotels drops plan to buy minority stake in Air France-KLM
RE
07/25DELTA AIR LINES : AF-KLM, Virgin tighten TATL JV, drop Alitalia
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:19aAir France-KLM reports Q2 results 
07/10Order Clash At Farnborough 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
05/07Air France-KLM 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/07Air France -13% with survival at stake 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 26 307 M
EBIT 2018 1 107 M
Net income 2018 500 M
Debt 2018 2 434 M
Yield 2018 0,25%
P/E ratio 2018 6,58
P/E ratio 2019 4,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 3 252 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Gagey Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Jean-Dominique Comolli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM0.00%3 798
DELTA AIR LINES-2.82%37 187
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC19.29%21 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP9.06%18 346
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.91%15 481
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.