Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Air France-KLM, Delta study ways of keeping Alitalia in Skyteam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 12:13pm CET
The logo of Air France-KLM is seen during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (>> Air France-KLM) is studying with its U.S. partner Delta Air Lines (>> Delta Air Lines) ways of keeping Alitalia inside the Skyteam alliance - but without Air France-KLM being a buyer, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Friday.

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (>> Air France-KLM) is studying with its U.S. partner Delta Air Lines (>> Delta Air Lines) ways of keeping Alitalia inside the Skyteam alliance - but without Air France-KLM being a buyer, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Friday.

However, the Franco-Dutch airline group is not directly involved in the sale process and has not had access to Alitalia data, he told a news conference.

British low-cost airline easyJet (>> easyJet) said last month that it was interested in parts of Alitalia, and that discussions were ongoing.

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines, easyJet
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
12:13pAir France-KLM, Delta study ways of keeping Alitalia in Skyteam
RE
10:19aAir France-KLM shares slide over cost discipline disappointment
RE
07:30aAIR FRANCE KLM : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Pension Plan De-Risking
DJ
07:16aAIR FRANCE - KLM : Full year 2017 results
GL
01:38aAIR FRANCE KLM : Travelstart Rallies Support for Nigeria’s Bobsled & Skele..
AQ
02/15Airbus CEO says still in charge, pledges smooth transition
RE
02/14Higher wages, fuel prices turn up cost pressure on airlines
RE
02/13Norwegian Air plans new routes from London to South America
RE
02/13AIR FRANCE KLM SA : annual earnings release
02/10AIR FRANCE KLM : FRANCE - Air France to strike 22 February
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:03aAir France-KLM reports Q4 results 
2017Air France-KLM 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Air France-KLM (AFRAF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017Air France-KLM reports Q3 results 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : What Will The Fourth Quarter Bring? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 25 856 M
EBIT 2017 1 379 M
Net income 2017 446 M
Debt 2017 3 298 M
Yield 2017 0,31%
P/E ratio 2017 6,77
P/E ratio 2018 4,84
EV / Sales 2017 0,30x
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capitalization 4 586 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | AF | FR0000031122 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,2 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Janaillac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Jean-Dominique Comolli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-21.21%5 752
DELTA AIR LINES-6.79%37 217
AIR CHINA LTD.1.95%26 082
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.71%24 164
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.55%19 458
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-7.40%17 367
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.