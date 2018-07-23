Log in
Air France KLM : Veolia says Laruelle to become CFO, Brachlianoff COO

07/23/2018 | 08:28pm CEST
A bottle of water with the logo of Veolia Environnement is pictured during the Veolia Environnement Innovation Day in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia said in a statement executive committee member Claude Laruelle had been appointed new chief financial officer while Veolia UK chief Estelle Brachlianoff will be appointed chief operating officer.

The company said outgoing CFO Philippe Capron "wanted to give a new direction to his career".

Capron had briefly been in the running to become new chief executive of Air France KLM, but France's transport minister later said it was important that Air France-KLM's new CEO be a specialist of air transport.

A source familiar with the situation said Capron will be leaving the company. Brachlianoff's appointment takes effect on September 1, Laruelle's on October 1.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by John Irish)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.35% 7.154 Real-time Quote.-46.60%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -0.10% 19.305 Real-time Quote.-9.17%
