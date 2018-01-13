Log in
13.33 EUR   +0.15%
01:26p Air France denies involvement in bid to take over Alitalia
12:14p AIR FRANCE KLM : statement
11:45a AIR FRANCE KLM : Statement
Air France denies involvement in bid to take over Alitalia

01/13/2018 | 01:26pm CET
An Air France Boeing 787-9 scale model is seen in Paris

Air France (>> Air France-KLM) on Saturday denied that it had made an offer to buy the struggling airline Alitalia, a day after an Italian government minister said the French flag carrier had made a joint bid with budget airline EasyJet (>> easyJet).

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday said separate offers had been presented by U.S. private equity fund Cerberus and Germany's Lufthansa (>> Lufthansa Group), as well as a joint Air France-EasyJet bid.

But in a statement, Air France said it had not taken part in the process launched by the Italian authorities.

"Air France-KLM denies having made an offer to take over Alitalia," Air France said in a statement.

Heavily indebted Alitalia, which has only turned a profit a few times in its 70-year history, was put under special administration last year after its staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

(Reporting by Richard Lough and Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Ros Russell)

Stocks treated in this article : Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group, easyJet
