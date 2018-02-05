Log in
AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/05 10:41:12 am
11.945 EUR   -1.73%
09:50a Inflation threat deepens European equity sell-off
01/30AIR FRANCE-KLM : Back on the support level
01/20 UNITED CONTINEN : People-Jan. 19, 2018
Inflation threat deepens European equity sell-off

02/05/2018 | 09:50am CET
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks suffered a sharp sell-off at the open on Monday, tracking big drops in Asia as growing inflation expectations and rising bond yields took their toll on equity markets.

Europe's STOXX 600 <.STOXX> sank 1.1 percent, in line with euro zone stocks <.STOXXE> and on track for its sixth straight day of decline. The pan-European index hit a two-month low in early dealing, having given back all the gains it made in the exuberant new year rally.

Among major European equity markets, only Spain and Italy are still higher than at the turn of the year, with the UK the worst performer.

All sectors were in the red on Monday, but the sell-off hit the highest valued parts of the market hardest, with tech stocks <.SX8P> falling 1.6 percent.

Chipmaker AMS (>> ams), one of the best-performing European stocks last year, fell 4.5 percent. Siltronic (>> Siltronic) tumbled 3.7 percent while BE Semiconductor (>> BE Semiconductor Industries) fell 3 percent.

Results also weighed on some stocks. Ryanair (>> Ryanair Holdings plc) fell 3.5 percent after the airline struck a cautious tone about fares and potential disruption from pilot unions, though it reported rising profits.

Travel and leisure stocks <.SXTP> were among the worst-performing, down 1.3 percent as shares in airlines Air France (>> Air France-KLM), easyJet (>> easyJet), IAG (>> International Consolidated Airlines Group) and Lufthansa (>> Lufthansa Group) fell.

Fiat Chrysler (>> Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) fell 2.7 percent after sources told Reuters late on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department was seeking "substantial" fines in the emissions case against the Italian carmaker.

A downgrade to "sell" from DNB drove Hexpol (>> HEXPOL AB) shares down 5 percent, the worst-performing company on the STOXX index.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 25 800 M
EBIT 2017 1 382 M
Net income 2017 487 M
Debt 2017 3 392 M
Yield 2017 0,25%
P/E ratio 2017 7,44
P/E ratio 2018 5,25
EV / Sales 2017 0,33x
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
Capitalization 5 210 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | AF | FR0000031122 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Janaillac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Jean-Dominique Comolli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-10.49%6 490
DELTA AIR LINES0.75%38 943
AIR CHINA LTD.10.47%28 423
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.71%23 775
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.37%19 458
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.29%18 318
