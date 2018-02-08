Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/08 11:19:25 am
11.135 EUR   -3.59%
11:09a M&A, banks brighten lacklustre European stock markets
07:50a AIR FRANCE KLM : January 2018 Traffic
07:31a AIR FRANCE - KL : January 2018 Traffic
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

M&A, banks brighten lacklustre European stock markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:09am CET
A trader sits in front of the computer screens at his desk at the Frankfurt stock exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - A European recovery rally dissipated on Thursday with benchmarks across the region weighed down by commodities and technology stocks, while acquisition approaches sent Danish telecoms group TDC and Swiss insurer Swiss Re flying.

Europe's STOXX 600 share index <.STOXX> fell 0.5 percent by mid-morning, pulled lower by a 1.5 percent decline in basic resources <.SXPP>, and weaker industrials stocks.

The index was still down 2.8 percent year-to-date after equities worldwide took a battering this week. The previous two sessions saw the heaviest volumes traded on the STOXX 600 in more than seven months.

Financials limited the damage, with euro zone banks <.SX7E> gaining 0.4 percent after strong earnings from UniCredit (>> UniCredit SpA) and Societe Generale (>> Société Générale).

Merger and acquisition activity drove the top European gainers.

Danish telecoms company TDC (>> TDC A/S) led the STOXX 600, shooting up 16.3 percent and on track for its best day since June 2007, after it rejected a takeover approach from Macquarie and three Danish pension funds.

Swiss Re (>> Swiss Re) shares jumped 4.6 percent after the reinsurer said it was in talks with Japan's SoftBank (>> SoftBank Group Corp) to sell a minority stake.

Strong results also boosted some stocks as investors' focus turned back to the European earnings season.

"At the end of the day for us, the question was does this correction change the earnings picture or the economic picture? At this point, no it doesn't," said Pierre Bose, head of European strategy at Credit Suisse.

Societe Generale shares rose 3.9 percent after the bank reported forecast-beating results despite a quarterly drop in profits.

"French retail revenues better than guidance, and good numbers in markets with equity derivatives back to normal," said Jefferies analysts.

Italy's UniCredit rose 3 percent after profit topped forecasts, and Banco BPM (>> Banco BPM) led Italian stocks with a 4.1 percent gain after the bank raised its target for shedding bad loans.

Norwegian consumer goods firm Orkla (>> Orkla) gained 5.8 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings beat forecasts.

Schibsted (>> Schibsted), however, fell 5.5 percent after traders said its third-quarter earnings missed forecasts.

After this week's sharp correction, valuations of the STOXX 600 have fallen back below their one-year average.

"It's not cheap, but it's much closer to fair value," said Credit Suisse's Bose.

"The market was moving close to vertically for the first few weeks of this year, and absolute valuation has been a bit expensive for the past 18 months. From that point of view the correction that we've had is actually extremely helpful."

But the market was still warily eyeing volatility levels which partly determine how asset allocators measure the levels of risk they can take on.

"If volatility remains higher, the one thing that does change for investors everywhere is the risk/reward ratio," said Bose.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

By Helen Reid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
11:09a M&A, banks brighten lacklustre European stock markets
07:50a AIR FRANCE KLM : January 2018 Traffic
07:31a AIR FRANCE - KLM : January 2018 Traffic
02/07 AIR FRANCE KLM : Consensus
02/06 AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM, Travelstart Partner Bobsled & Skeleton Federation For 2018..
02/03 AIR FRANCE KLM : Travelstart, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Partner Nigeria’s W..
02/02 AIR FRANCE KLM : Travelstart, KLM Partner Nigeria’s Winter Olympics Contin..
01/31 INSEEGO : KLM Equipment Services Selects Inseego for Hong Kong International Air..
01/30 AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM To Introduce Boeing 777, Airbus 340 On Nigeria’s Rout..
01/27 AIR FRANCE KLM : Team Nigeria get sponsors for 2018 Winter Olympics
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Air France-KLM 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Air France-KLM (AFRAF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 Air France-KLM reports Q3 results
2017 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : What Will The Fourth Quarter Bring?
2017 Engine explodes on Air France flight
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 25 854 M
EBIT 2017 1 382 M
Net income 2017 487 M
Debt 2017 3 392 M
Yield 2017 0,27%
P/E ratio 2017 7,19
P/E ratio 2018 4,98
EV / Sales 2017 0,32x
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
Capitalization 4 951 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | AF | FR0000031122 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Janaillac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Jean-Dominique Comolli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-14.95%6 074
DELTA AIR LINES-5.18%37 859
AIR CHINA LTD.3.33%28 321
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.11%23 741
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.03%18 945
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY-0.84%17 835
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.