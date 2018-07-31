Log in
News Summary

Air New Zealand : Board Chairman Tony Carter to Retire in 2019

07/31/2018 | 06:37am CEST

Mr Carter has held the role of Chairman at the airline since 2013 after joining the Board in 2010.

Mr Carter signalled to the Board last year that 2019 was likely to be his final year at the helm of the national carrier and by making this decision now allows fellow Directors the time to adequately plan for his succession.

'I am thrilled that Dame Therese Walsh, who has been on the Board for two years, will succeed me with the unanimous support of her fellow Directors. Dame Therese will be Air New Zealand's first female Chairman and is an outstanding leader with extremely strong corporate governance and commercial skills. Importantly, she is highly customer centric and intimately understands the role of iconic brands to supercharge our nation's success,' Mr Carter says.

Dame Therese is currently Chairman of TVNZ, a Director of ASB and Contact Energy and a previous Director of the NZX. She is also a Trustee of Wellington Regional Stadium, a Board member of Antarctica New Zealand and Pro Chancellor at Victoria University. Her appointment as Chairman of Air New Zealand will coincide with the conclusion of her tenure as Chairman of TVNZ.

In her management career, she held roles including Chief Operating Officer for the 2011 Rugby World Cup and Head of New Zealand for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Prior to these she was the Chief Financial Officer at NZ Rugby and an auditor at KPMG.

Dame Therese says she is humbled to have been unanimously elected Chairman-elect of Air New Zealand.

'I have had the privilege of working with an outstanding Chairman, Board, Chief Executive Officer and Executive team at Air New Zealand for the past two years. When I take up the position of Chairman at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in September next year, I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing to supercharge New Zealand's success. The fortunes of our airline and our nation are inextricably linked,' she says.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon welcomed Dame Therese's selection by her fellow Directors as Air New Zealand's next Chairman.

'I'm excited about working more closely with Dame Therese, who will be an absolutely excellent Chairman. I am in no doubt that she will both challenge and support the Executive to make our airline even more successful,' Mr Luxon says.

Mr Carter will be formally acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to the ongoing success of Air New Zealand, which has been regularly recognised during his tenure as one of the world's best airlines, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting next year.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: [email protected] │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:36:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 5 450 M
EBIT 2018 570 M
Net income 2018 397 M
Debt 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 6,67%
P/E ratio 2018 9,30
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 3 677 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,20  NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jonathon Bingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 496
DELTA AIR LINES-3.95%37 318
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.80%22 525
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 950
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.51%18 049
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.69%15 600
