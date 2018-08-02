Log in
Air New Zealand : Extra flights to boost business to The Bay

08/02/2018 | 05:17am CEST

The new service to be operated over the summer period by the airline's 50-seat Q300 aircraft will depart Auckland at 5:50pm with the aircraft overnighting at Hawke's Bay Airport and returning to Auckland at 7:15am.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Ian Collier says the additional flights between Hawke's Bay and Auckland come in response to growing demand from business travellers.

It's great to be able to meet the needs of businesses, with the additional flights offering those travelling from Hawke's Bay the option of three services to Auckland before 8:30am and customers heading to Hawke's Bay three flight options after 5pm.'

The additions to Air New Zealand's Hawke's Bay-Auckland schedule from 28 October 2018 are as follows:

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 03:16:00 UTC
