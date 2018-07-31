Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

31 July 2018 In Memoriam: Former Air Products Chairman and CEO Hap Wagner View News Release →

07/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

July 31, 2018 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold ('Hap') A. Wagner died on July 26, 2018 at the age of 82 in California. Wagner served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 1992-2000.

'Our Air Products family is greatly saddened by Hap's passing, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Wagner family,' said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'Hap focused on building strong positions in key markets, expanding Air Products' presence globally, and developing people's leadership skills - all initiatives that continue to serve us well today.'

Wagner began his career at Air Products in 1963 in applied research and development. He subsequently held a series of sales positions in the Industrial Gas Division (IGD). Wagner moved to the United Kingdom in 1970 as general manager for IGD and in 1976 became general manager of Continental Europe. He returned to the U.S. in 1980 as general manager of sales and regional development and one year later became vice president of sales for IGD in the U.S. In 1982, Wagner was elected vice president, corporate planning, and in 1987 moved to the company's Chemicals Group where he was named vice president, business divisions. He became president of Air Products Europe in 1988 and executive vice president of world Gases and Equipment in 1990. He was elected to Air Products' Board and became president and chief operating officer in 1991 and was elected chairman and chief executive officer in 1992, retiring in December 2000.

A California native, Wagner received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in 1958 and an M.B.A. from Harvard University in 1963. In 1982 he completed the Stanford Executive Program. Wagner received an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering degree from Lehigh University in 1998, and Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from Moravian College in 1999 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Human Letters from DeSales University in 2000. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1961 as an officer in the Strategic Air Command.

In addition to serving on Air Products' Board, Wagner served on many business and non-profit boards, including Agere, Arsenal Digital Solutions, CIGNA Corporation, Maersk, PACCAR, United Technologies Corporation, and the Dorothy Rider Pool Healthcare Trust. He also served on the Eisenhower Fellowships, Lehigh University and KidsPeace® National Council for Kids boards of trustees.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:19 UTC
