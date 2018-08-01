Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Air Transport Services Group Inc.    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC. (ATSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Transport Services : ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. EDT to review its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2018.

The company will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings release on Monday, August 6, 2018, after the stock market closes.

On the day of the conference call, participants should dial 800-708-4540 and international participants should dial 847-619-6397 ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 47346263. The call will also be webcast live on the company’s website www.atsginc.com in listen-only mode.

A replay of the conference call will be available by phone on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing through Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 888-843-7419 (international callers 630-652-3042), use passcode 47346263#. The webcast replay will remain available via www.atsginc.com for 30 days.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including two airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, aircraft maintenance and conversion services, and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. including its subsidiary, Pemco Conversions. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
12:06aAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call
BU
07/28ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Amazon Helps Grow Rockford Airport, Cargo Carriers
AQ
07/17AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Schiff’s reserve lamb sells for $1,025
AQ
07/16AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Hester’s grand champion turkey sells
AQ
07/16AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Hupp’s supreme dairy champion sells
AQ
07/16AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Zurface’s GC feeder calf sells
AQ
07/03AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Agreement on air transport services between Armenia and..
AQ
06/28AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : and Operation and Maintenance of Obuasi Airport at Obua..
AQ
06/27HETE : Employees rose to occasion with hard work, sacrifice Wilmington-based Ai..
AQ
06/18AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Elects Laura Peterson to Board of Directors
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/28Air Transport +3.6% on Stifel boost to Buy 
06/22Air Transport Group Executing, But Headwinds Continue To Weigh 
05/21ATLAS AIR : A Hidden Gem 
05/08Air Transport Services Group's (ATSG) CEO Joe Hete on Q1 2018 Results - Earni.. 
05/07Air Transport Services beats by $0.13, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 856 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 86,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,75
P/E ratio 2019 15,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 1 356 M
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,9 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Hete President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy D. Rademacher Chairman
Richard F. Corrado Chief Operating Officer
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Jeffrey J. Vorholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC.-4.88%1 356
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-0.37%102 429
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.49%64 152
DEUTSCHE POST-24.81%42 880
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%28 602
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.71%18 935
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.