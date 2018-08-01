Air Transport Services : ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. EDT to review its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2018.

The company will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings release on Monday, August 6, 2018, after the stock market closes.

On the day of the conference call, participants should dial 800-708-4540 and international participants should dial 847-619-6397 ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 47346263. The call will also be webcast live on the company’s website www.atsginc.com in listen-only mode.

A replay of the conference call will be available by phone on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing through Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 888-843-7419 (international callers 630-652-3042), use passcode 47346263#. The webcast replay will remain available via www.atsginc.com for 30 days.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including two airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, aircraft maintenance and conversion services, and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. including its subsidiary, Pemco Conversions. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

