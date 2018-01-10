Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Berhad    AIRA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA BERHAD (AIRA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AirAsia Berhad : Malaysia's AirAsia Group CEO Tweets That AirAsia Is Looking at Potential IPO for AirAsia India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 04:50am CET
   By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd. (5099.KU) is looking at a potential listing of its Indian associate AirAsia India, Tony Fernandes, co-founder and group chief executive officer of the budget airline group tweeted on Wednesday.

"AirAsia will be seeking approval at the next AirAsia India board [meeting] to pick a banker to start preliminary process," Mr. Fernandes tweeted, adding that AirAsia India is a "very valuable asset with huge growth potential".

Based in Bangalore, AirAsia India is a joint venture between AirAsia and Indian conglomerate Tata Sons. It began operations in 2014 and now has 14 aircraft.

-Write to Yantoultra Ngui at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRASIA BERHAD
05:41a AirAsia explores India unit IPO, seeks partner for services business
04:50a AIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's AirAsia Group CEO Tweets That AirAsia Is Looking at ..
01/09 AIRASIA BERHAD : Uber partner for seamless, affordable travel
01/08 AIRASIA BERHAD : Uber Joined Hands With AirAsia To Provide Seamless Journeys For..
01/05 AIRASIA BERHAD : to increase flights from KL and Bangkok to Kunming, China
01/04 AIRASIA BERHAD : launches three new international services
01/04 AIRASIA BERHAD : buyback signals grander ambitions for group head
01/03 AIRASIA BERHAD : buyback signals grander ambitions for group head
01/02 AIRASIA LONG WEEKEND SALE : International Flight Tickets Start From Rs 3,399
2017 AIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia CEO buys back 36.3pct stake in Asia Aviation
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Airasia Bhd 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Airasia Bhd reports Q3 results
2017 Mid-air scare aboard AirAsia flight
2017 Airasia Bhd reports Q2 results
2016 AIRASIA : Great Company, Bad Industry
Financials ( MYR)
Sales 2017 8 556 M
EBIT 2017 1 768 M
Net income 2017 1 724 M
Debt 2017 7 690 M
Yield 2017 3,82%
P/E ratio 2017 7,49
P/E ratio 2018 8,51
EV / Sales 2017 2,30x
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capitalization 11 998 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,74  MYR
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Non-Independent Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Kim Lian How Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA BERHAD2 998
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.05%38 985
AIR CHINA LTD.1.46%25 267
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.84%21 847
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.65%20 296
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.78%18 299
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.