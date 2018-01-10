Log in
AIRASIA BERHAD (AIRA)
Report
AirAsia explores India unit IPO, seeks partner for services business

01/10/2018 | 05:41am CET
AirAsia Group CEO Fernandes speaks during a news conference at AirAsia headquarters in Sepang

Malaysia-based AirAsia Bhd (>> AirAsia Berhad) is considering an initial public offering for its Indian unit and seeking a partner for its services business, the carrier's group chief executive Tony Fernandes said on Wednesday.

This is the latest in a series of asset monetisations being undertaken by the budget airline group, which this week received shareholder nod for a reorganisation to make AirAsia Group Bhd the listed holding company for assets across Asia.

AirAsia has already completed a backdoor listing of Indonesia AirAsia TBK PT (>> Rimau Multi Putra Pratama Tbk PT) and finalised a S$119.3 million (66.03 million pounds) joint venture for its ground-handling business with Singapore's SATS Ltd (>> Sats Ltd). Its Philippine unit is looking to raise up to $250 million via an IPO in mid-2018.

AirAsia will seek approval at the next AirAsia India board meeting to pick a banker to start a preliminary process for an IPO, Fernandes posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

While analysts are "giving zero value to AirAsia India", the unit is a "very valuable asset with huge growth potential", he said in separate tweets, adding the subsidiary "was not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO".

According to Indian regulations, airlines need to have a fleet of at least 20 aircraft to fly on international routes.

AirAsia India, a joint venture with India's Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] conglomerate, had 14 planes at end-2017. Its revenue last year was expected to double to 12 billion rupees ($188.44 million) and climb to 18 billion rupees in 2018.

The fast-growing Indian venture reported a net loss of 164 million rupees in the quarter ended September, according to AirAsia's latest accounts.

"AirAsia India is still incurring start-up losses and in negative equity so it is challenging to ascribe much value to the business at this point," said Corrine Png, the CEO of transport research firm Crucial Perspective.

However, she said if the Indian venture grew its fleet to 20 and turned profitable, AirAsia's 49-percent stake could be worth $200 million based on listed Indian airline rivals.

Fernandes said AirAsia was also in the process of appointing a banker to find a partner for its shared services centre business, AirAsia Global Shared Services, which provides accounting services and data management for its airlines.

But Png said the value of that business would be insignificant, at around 1 million ringgit ($249,563.26).

AirAsia said it did not have any additional information to share on the plans announced by Fernandes.

The company's strategy involves selling more stakes in non-flying businesses to help fund special dividends, Fernandes said in October.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Jamie Freed

Stocks treated in this article : Sats Ltd, AirAsia Berhad, Rimau Multi Putra Pratama Tbk PT
Financials ( MYR)
Sales 2017 8 556 M
EBIT 2017 1 768 M
Net income 2017 1 724 M
Debt 2017 7 690 M
Yield 2017 3,82%
P/E ratio 2017 7,49
P/E ratio 2018 8,51
EV / Sales 2017 2,30x
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capitalization 11 998 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,74  MYR
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Non-Independent Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Kim Lian How Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA BERHAD2 998
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.05%38 985
AIR CHINA LTD.1.46%25 267
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.84%21 847
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.65%20 296
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.78%18 299
