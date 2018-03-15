Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Berhad    AIRA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA BERHAD (AIRA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AirAsia growing payments business as part of digital push - Group CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:38am CET
A girl pushes the door of an AirAisia ticketing office at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd (>> AirAsia Berhad) plans to expand its BigPay debit card and mobile app recently launched in Malaysia to other countries in the region and to add remittance and lending products, its group CEO said, as the budget airline group taps new revenue sources.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd (>> AirAsia Berhad) plans to expand its BigPay debit card and mobile app recently launched in Malaysia to other countries in the region and to add remittance and lending products, its group CEO said, as the budget airline group taps new revenue sources.

BigPay is one of the businesses AirAsia, a pioneer of low-cost flying in Asia, has been developing to help gain more data on customers and to increase earnings from income streams other than selling tickets.

"We are going to cut exchange rates. We will also disrupt the remittance market. And finally we will get into the money lending business," AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said at the Money20/20 Asia conference in Singapore.

The company has also been selling physical assets, like its leasing business and pilot training centre, as it focuses more on digital business development.

Corrine Png, CEO of transport research firm Crucial Perspective, said in a Feb. 28 note to clients that AirAsia was making "marked progress" on digitalisation and could ultimately triple in value if it is able to monetise its data.

The BigPay app allows customers to store up to 10 credit or debit cards as top-up sources and for users to pay their friends instantly. Users also earn reward points with AirAsia's loyalty programme.

Other airlines such as EasyJet plc and Qantas Airways Ltd offer travel money cards but they do not have remittances or lending businesses.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Qantas Airways Limited, AirAsia Berhad, easyJet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -1.07% 1617.5 Delayed Quote.11.58%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.18% 5.99 End-of-day quote.18.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRASIA BERHAD
11:38aAirAsia growing payments business as part of digital push - Group CEO
RE
03/12AIRASIA BERHAD : new 5 mn seats promotion
AQ
03/08AIRASIA BERHAD : Passengers complaints in a month
AQ
03/07AIRASIA BERHAD : appoints NYSE-listed Salesforce as strategic technology partner
AQ
03/06AIRASIA BERHAD : new 5 mln seats promotion
AQ
03/06AIRASIA BERHAD : Kick off 2018 with AirAsia's free seats promotion
AQ
03/02Malaysia's AirAsia says still with Airbus, no plans to buy Boeing planes
RE
03/01AirAsia to sell portfolio of 182 Airbus jets in leasing business exit
RE
03/01AirAsia Strikes Deal on Huge Airbus Jet Sale
DJ
03/01AIRASIA BERHAD : Group to launch China, Vietnam operations as affiliates see pro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05AirAsia (AIABF) Sells Airbus Jets Worth $1.2B To Fly Leasing (FLY) - Slidesho.. 
03/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Gearing Up For March After A Rough February 
03/01REPORT : AirAsia inks $1.2 billion deal to sell Airbus jets 
02/22Airasia Bhd reports Q4 results 
2017Airasia Bhd 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( MYR)
Sales 2018 9 935 M
EBIT 2018 1 848 M
Net income 2018 1 587 M
Debt 2018 8 142 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 13 903 M
Chart AIRASIA BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | AIRA | MYL5099OO006 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,48  MYR
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Kim Lian How Chief Financial Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA BERHAD3 551
DELTA AIR LINES0.29%40 004
AIR CHINA LTD.6.09%27 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.24%23 510
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.96%20 140
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.20%18 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.