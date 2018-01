Airbus : Emirates Airline Orders 36 Airbus A380s in $16-Billion Deal

Financials (€) Sales 2017 66 987 M EBIT 2017 4 012 M Net income 2017 2 802 M Finance 2017 7 134 M Yield 2017 1,64% P/E ratio 2017 24,88 P/E ratio 2018 20,66 EV / Sales 2017 0,93x EV / Sales 2018 0,84x Capitalization 69 509 M Chart AIRBUS SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 93,6 € Spread / Average Target 4,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman Fabrice Brégier COO & President-Airbus Commercial Aircraft Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer Marc Fontaine Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AIRBUS SE 8.12% 85 324 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5.02% 106 984 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.82% 94 654 GENERAL DYNAMICS 1.42% 61 607 RAYTHEON 4.19% 56 583 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 1.83% 54 407