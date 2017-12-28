Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 05:36:28 pm
83.9 EUR   -1.57%
09:40p AIRBUS : Indigo Partners finalise deal for 430 A320neo planes
09:24p AIRBUS : Indigo Partners finalize ...
03:55pDJAIRBUS : AerCap Seal Deal for 50 A320neo Aircraft
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Airbus : Indigo Partners finalize ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 09:24pm CET
  • Airbus' largest single order announcement becomes firm
  • Deal valued at nearly $50 billion, at list prices

Airbus announced today that it had finalized agreements with Indigo Partners and its four portfolio airlines for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo Family aircraft for ultra-low-cost airlines Frontier Airlines (United States), JetSMART (Chile), Volaris (Mexico) and Wizz Air (Hungary). The signed purchase agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties announced at the Dubai Air Show last month.

The 430-aircraft order is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices. Airlines in the Indigo Partners family had previous placed orders for a total of 427 A320 Family aircraft.

'These customer-friendly and efficient A320neo Family aircraft form a great platform for continued growth for our family of ultra-low-cost airlines,' said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners. 'The Indigo Partners team looks forward to creating even more value for even more passengers around the world with these modern and efficient aircraft.'

John Leahy, Airbus' Chief Operating Officer, Customers, added, 'Bill Franke and the teams from Wizz, Volaris, JetSMART and Frontier are great partners, and the global Airbus team is very proud to continue to meet their growing needs for aircraft that provide value, reliability and comfort. The A320neo Family offers the lowest operating costs, longest range and most spacious cabin in the single-aisle aircraft market, making the 'NEO' a great choice for these low-cost airlines in the Americas and Europe.'

The aircraft ordered today are a mix of A320neos and A321neos and will be delivered to the individual airlines as follows:

  • Wizz - 72 A320neo, 74 A321neo
  • Frontier - 100 A320neo, 34 A321neo
  • JetSMART - 56 A320neo, 14 A321neo
  • Volaris - 46 A320neo, 34 A321neo

Indigo Partners' Franke indicated that engine selections will be made at a later date.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices, which together will deliver 20 percent fuel savings by 2020. With more than 5,800 orders received from 98 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent market share.

Indigo Partners LLC, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a private equity fund focused on worldwide investments in air transportation.

Airbus Group SE published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 20:24:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:40p AIRBUS : Indigo Partners finalise deal for 430 A320neo planes
09:24p AIRBUS : Indigo Partners finalize ...
03:55pDJAIRBUS : AerCap Seal Deal for 50 A320neo Aircraft
03:26p Airbus seals $5.4 billion AerCap order for 50 A320neo planes
02:49p AIRBUS : AerCap boosts A320neo portfolio ...
11:08a Activist hedge fund TCI set to end year up 29 percent - letter
12/27DJAIRBUS : Without Emirates Deal, Airbus May Phase Out A380 -Reuters
12/25DJBoeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
12/23 Boeing seen eyeing broad Embraer deal, but no firm proposal made
12/23DJBoeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/22 DHIERIN BECHAI POSITIONS FOR 2018 : Aircraft Production Remains Strong
12/20 Kuwait probes military helicopter deal with Airbus
12/16 BOEING AND AIRBUS : Order Battle In November
12/15 Will SpaceX Share Tesla's Fate?
12/15 WSJ : Trump team making plans that could derail Boeing, Airbus sales to Iran
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 66 820 M
EBIT 2017 4 060 M
Net income 2017 2 829 M
Finance 2017 7 131 M
Yield 2017 1,72%
P/E ratio 2017 23,44
P/E ratio 2018 19,57
EV / Sales 2017 0,88x
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capitalization 66 023 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | AIR | NL0000235190 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 93,2 €
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Fabrice Brégier COO & President-Airbus Commercial Aircraft
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE35.65%78 772
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.98%101 882
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.43%91 594
GENERAL DYNAMICS16.98%60 529
RAYTHEON32.01%54 322
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION30.64%53 296
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.