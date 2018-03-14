Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Airbus : Italy's Leonardo wins key role in 3 billion euro Qatar helicopter deal ‍​

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:09pm CET

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo (>> Leonardo) said on Wednesday it would take a lead role in a 3 billion euro (2.66 billion pounds) helicopter deal Qatar's Ministry of Defence signed in a bid to modernise its military fleet.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo said on Wednesday it would take a lead role in a 3 billion euro (2.66 billion pounds) helicopter deal Qatar's Ministry of Defence signed in a bid to modernise its military fleet.

The contract is the biggest deal state-controlled Leonardo has signed since Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo took charge in May last year and embarked on ambitious expansion plans.

The deal is also an important step forward for Leonardo's helicopter business, which weighed on the group's results, forcing it to cut 2017 revenue and profit guidance in November.

The Qatar contract is with the NHI consortium, which includes Airbus' (>> Airbus SE) and Leonardo's helicopter divisions and Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker, which respectively hold 62.5 percent, 32 percent and 5.5 percent of the consortium.

Under the deal, the consortium will supply 28 medium sized twin-engine NH90 military helicopters in its two variants - for land and naval missions-, and for support, maintenance and training services, Leonardo said in a statement.

It also said that a further 12 units could be added to the deal and that the first deliveries would be before June 2022 and would continue through to 2025.

"Today's announcement represents an extraordinary result in one of the key sectors of the company," Profumo said in the statement. "We are strongly committed to reinforcing our market positioning, in line with the 2018-2022 industrial plan."

In its 2018-2022 plan, published in January, Leonardo said it expected orders to grow more than 6 percent per year.

The company's performance has been further hit in the past few years by falling oil prices, a slowdown in emerging markets and cuts in state defence budgets which has dampened demand for military equipment.

Leonardo did not specify what proceeds it would get from the Qatar contract. But the deal is likely to help Leonardo with its bid to return to double-digit profitability by 2020, half-way through its five year plan.

A source close to the matter said the returns from the contract would not be divided according to the three companies' holdings in the NHI consortium.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Leonardo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONARDO -1.12% 9.154 End-of-day quote.-6.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:09pAIRBUS : Italy's Leonardo wins key role in 3 billion euro Qatar helicopter deal ..
RE
02:07pAIRBUS : Italy's Leonardo wins key role in 3-billion-euro Qatar helicopter deal ..
RE
01:16pLEONARDO : Signs EUR3 Billion Qatar Helicopter Deal
DJ
03/13New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up
RE
03/13AIRBUS : Discloses Share Buyback Transactions March 5 to March 9 2018
AQ
03/12AIRBUS : discloses share buyback transactions
EQ
03/12India grounds 11 Indigo, GoAir jets after P&W engine shutdowns
RE
03/12India grounds 11 Indigo, GoAir jets after P&W engine shutdowns
RE
03/12AIRBUS : discloses share buyback transactions
AQ
03/10Britain funds export of CSeries jets in aftermath of trade row
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:53aAirbus A380 And A320 Share Order Inflow 
03/13Boeing exec hints at possible boost to 737 production 
03/13Why Boeing And Airbus Might Outperform 
03/12Airbus Loses Another A380 Customer 
03/12SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Benefitting From Boeing And Airbus 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 68 819 M
EBIT 2018 5 140 M
Net income 2018 3 548 M
Finance 2018 10 705 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 21,19
P/E ratio 2019 16,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 74 257 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | AIR | NL0000235190 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Fabrice Brégier COO & President-Airbus Commercial Aircraft
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE15.25%92 045
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.08%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.75%95 124
GENERAL DYNAMICS13.03%66 320
RAYTHEON12.12%60 598
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.32%60 011
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.