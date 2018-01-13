Airbus : Provides Update on Legal ...

Acknowledges arbitral award of € 104 million in commercial dispute between Matra Défense S.A.S. and the Republic of China

In discussion with Munich public prosecution (Staatsanwaltschaft München I) for potential termination of Eurofighter Austria investigation

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is providing an update on two unrelated legacy legal cases.

The first legal legacy case concerns a commercial dispute, previously mentioned in the company's Financial Statements, between subsidiary Matra Défense S.A.S. and the Republic of China (Taiwan). In 1998, Matra Défense S.A.S. was acquired by one of the French predecessor companies which later merged into EADS.

Airbus acknowledges notification of an arbitral award on 12 January 2018 concerning a breach of contract claim related to a purchase agreement signed in 1992 for the supply of missiles for which the products were delivered in the years shortly thereafter. The award amounts to € 104 million.

Matra Défense S.A.S. is reviewing the award before evaluating the next steps to take following the outcome of this arbitration.

The second unrelated legal legacy case concerns the ongoing investigation by the Munich public prosecution (Staatsanwaltschaft München I) in relation to the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to the Republic of Austria.

Airbus confirms that it is in discussion with the Munich public prosecution (Staatsanwaltschaft München I) about the potential termination of the investigation in the context of the sale of Eurofighter aircraft in 2003 by former EADS Deutschland GmbH (renamed Airbus Defence and Space GmbH) to the Republic of Austria. Once concluded, Airbus will disclose the result.

*****

