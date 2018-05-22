Airbus : confirms amendments to comply with WTO over subsidies

"Airbus and the European member States France, Germany, Spain and the UK have agreed on some amendments to A380 and A350XWB Reimbursable Launch Investment (RLI) loans," Airbus said in a statement.

"The terms of these amendments – like the terms of the original RLI contracts themselves – remain confidential but they are aligned with current market conditions," added Airbus.

The move comes after the United States won the right to seek sanctions against European Union goods following a partial victory in its 14-year legal battle against European government support for Airbus at the World Trade Organization.

