Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/21 05:38:04 pm
100.82 EUR   +3.05%
07:53aAIRBUS : says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies
RE
05/21AIRBUS : is Strategic Partner at ...
PU
05/18BOEING : foldable wingtip for new 777s gets approval
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 07:53am CEST
An Airbus A350 is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus plans to set out measures on Tuesday that will bring it into line with a World Trade Organization ruling on subsidies for its A350 and A380 jets, a senior lawyer said.

The move comes after the United States won the right to seek sanctions against European Union goods following a partial victory in its 14-year legal battle against European government support for Airbus at the World Trade Organization.

"We will be announcing this morning a complete package of measures to fully comply with last week's ruling, putting us basically at a point where we have nothing left to answer and no sanctions possible," Karl Hennessee, senior vice president and head of litigation at Airbus, told BBC radio's Today programme.

The WTO found last week that Europe had maintained some illegal subsidies to Airbus despite earlier claims to have withdrawn them, prompting a threat by the U.S. to impose sanctions. The EU has said it expects to win a parallel case against U.S. subsidies for Boeing later this year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.61% 363.92 Delayed Quote.19.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:53aAIRBUS : says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies
RE
05/21AIRBUS : is Strategic Partner at ...
PU
05/18BOEING : foldable wingtip for new 777s gets approval
RE
05/18AIRBUS LOSES GROUND IN BID TO SELL J : sources
RE
05/18Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United - sources
RE
05/18IAG boss says Norwegian not a must-have deal, won't go hostile
RE
05/18SPACEDATAHIGHWAY : 10,000 successful ...
PU
05/17China's AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa - Handelsblat..
RE
05/17EXCLUSIVE : Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets
RE
05/17AIRBUS : Exclusive - Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18REUTERS : Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United 
05/15Boeing, Airbus both find positives in WTO subsidy ruling 
05/15WTO says EU subsidies harm Boeing, opening path for U.S. sanctions 
05/14Airbus Books $3.4 Billion Worth Of Orders 
05/10Third Point (Dan Loeb) Q1 2018 Investor Letter 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 65 101 M
EBIT 2018 5 231 M
Net income 2018 3 538 M
Finance 2018 12 923 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 22,20
P/E ratio 2019 18,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 75 953 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | AIR | NL0000235190 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 110 €
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE18.05%89 469
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.87%99 695
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.20%91 489
RAYTHEON12.12%60 501
GENERAL DYNAMICS-0.83%59 929
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.20%56 591
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.