Airbus : second-quarter core profit doubles after A350 cost improvements

Europe's largest aerospace group said quarterly adjusted operating earnings doubled to 1.148 billion euros (£1 billion).

Revenues rose 8 percent to 14.851 billion euros, although Airbus said "challenges remain" in terms of meeting its full-year A320neo delivery target.

Analysts were on average predicting an adjusted operating profit of 1.011 billion euros on revenues of 14.551 billion in the second quarter, according to a Reuters survey.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)