Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Delta interested in new mid-size Boeing jet, despite trade spat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:45pm CET
Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (>> Delta Air Lines) said on Tuesday that Boeing Co's (>> Boeing Company (The)) anticipated new mid-market jet is an "interesting concept," in an early indication the carrier is not harboring ill will over a recent trade row with the planemaker.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (>> Delta Air Lines) said on Tuesday that Boeing Co's (>> Boeing Company (The)) anticipated new mid-market jet is an "interesting concept," in an early indication the carrier is not harboring ill will over a recent trade row with the planemaker.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the No. 2 U.S. airline wants to be one of the first customers for the developing Boeing jet, citing a posting from Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Delta's internal website.

Delta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, but expressed interest in the proposed new plane series.

"Delta finds it to be an interesting concept and could be a long-term replacement for some 757s and 767s," spokesman Morgan Durrant said. "Delta is actively engaged with Boeing on this and we will continue a healthy dialogue with them as the program matures."

Boeing did not share details on specific conversations with Delta or other potential buyers, but a spokesman for the Chicago-based planemaker said it was engaging with its customers, who have expressed interest in a plane fitting the proposed new model.

"We've engaged with our customers and the feedback we've received is the desire for an airplane that's bigger than the 757 with more range," spokesman Tom Kim said.

The future of Boeing and Delta's relationship seemed unsure in recent months after Boeing rallied the federal government to impose stiff duties on a Delta order of Canadian-made Bombardier Inc (>> Bombardier, Inc.) narrowbody jets.

A U.S. international trade body ruled against Boeing in the complaint earlier this year, sparing the sale from a nearly 300 percent tariff.

Analysts had speculated the acrimonious dispute, which highlighted growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada, could permanently sour the relationship between Delta and Boeing and push the airline to favor European planemaker Airbus (>> Airbus SE) on future jet orders.

The new Boeing jet program, called the New Mid-market Airplane by Boeing or the "797" by analysts, would seat 200-270 passengers and have a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

If developed, Boeing said it would expect the program to enter service in the middle of the next decade.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by David Gregorio, Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)

By Alana Wise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
04:29pNorwegian Air plans new routes from London to South America
RE
05:36aBAE proposes UK government financing to Malaysia for Typhoon jet deal
RE
02/12Austria hands findings on 2003 Eurofighter purchase to U.S
RE
02/12Pratt details engine glitch affecting Airbus jet deliveries
RE
02/12FIERCE COMPETITION, CHEAP MONEY PRES : StanChart
RE
02/12EXCLUSIVE : Europe's A400M army plane may see some features axed
RE
02/12Fierce competition, cheap money pressure aircraft lease rates - StanChart
RE
02/12AIRBUS : 32 Airbus Pratt-Powered A320neo Planes Affected by Engine Problems
DJ
02/12AIRBUS : shares fall after engine snag halts some deliveries and tests
RE
02/12AIRBUS : Emirates Confirm A380 Deal for Up to 36 Superjumbos
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:15pBLOOMBERG : Delta interested in new mid-size Boeing jet, CEO says 
02/09Airbus cites new problem with A320neo Pratt & Whitney engines 
02/09Airbus to pay $99M fine in Eurofighter Austria case 
02/09Boeing studying potential for just one pilot in plane cockpit 
02/09Aircraft makers still optimistic despite lack of orders at Singapore Airshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 67 130 M
EBIT 2017 3 977 M
Net income 2017 2 789 M
Finance 2017 7 564 M
Yield 2017 1,76%
P/E ratio 2017 23,43
P/E ratio 2018 19,09
EV / Sales 2017 0,84x
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capitalization 63 916 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | AIR | NL0000235190 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 96,1 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Fabrice Brégier COO & President-Airbus Commercial Aircraft
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Marc Fontaine Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.58%78 748
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.99%101 722
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.13%99 156
GENERAL DYNAMICS4.25%62 562
RAYTHEON8.87%59 991
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.40%58 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.