Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/16 12:15:36 pm
96.465 EUR   -0.39%
12:07pGKN top 30 shareholder plans to reject Melrose bid
RE
03/15Greece's Aegean Airlines lifts profit, raises dividend
RE
03/15AIRBUS : to shift employees to Google's G Suite - memo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GKN top 30 shareholder plans to reject Melrose bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:07pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch

LONDON (Reuters) - A top 30 shareholder in British engineering company GKN (>> GKN) plans to reject a hostile takeover bid from industrial turnaround specialist Melrose (>> Melrose Industries), the latest voice to back GKN as the bid battle intensifies.

LONDON (Reuters) - A top 30 shareholder in British engineering company GKN plans to reject a hostile takeover bid from industrial turnaround specialist Melrose, the latest voice to back GKN as the bid battle intensifies.

Steve Davies, head of strategy, UK growth, at Jupiter Asset Management, said that he preferred the plan for adding value put forward by GKN's management, in comments first reported in the Financial Times.

"I don't see the need to dilute this value creation by accepting the Melrose proposal, which also brings with it pension risk, balance sheet concerns and potential issues with how GKN's customers might react to the change of ownership," Davies said in comments emailed to Reuters on Friday.

Jupiter is a top 30 investor in GKN with a stake of just under 1 percent according to Reuters data.

GKN's campaign to fend off the bid, currently worth about 7.8 billion pounds ($10.89 billion), was boosted on Thursday when top customer Airbus said it could not guarantee new work to a new owner with a short-term perspective. [nL8N1QX3U9]

Melrose is seen by some to be a short-termist owner as its model is to break up companies once it has improved them, although it says it takes a long-term view on investment.

The deadline for GKN shareholders to accept Melrose's offer is March 29.

($1 = 0.7163 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, GKN, Melrose Industries
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GKN -1.37% 424.1 Delayed Quote.34.69%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 0.00% 221.9 Delayed Quote.4.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:07pGKN top 30 shareholder plans to reject Melrose bid
RE
03/15Greece's Aegean Airlines lifts profit, raises dividend
RE
03/15AIRBUS : to shift employees to Google's G Suite - memo
RE
03/15Airbus Objects to Melrose Takeover of GKN
DJ
03/15Lufthansa's growth plans clipped by plane delivery delays
RE
03/15Airbus Sees GKN Takeover as Problematic -FT
DJ
03/14AIRBUS : Italy's Leonardo wins key role in 3 billion euro Qatar helicopter deal ..
RE
03/14AIRBUS : Italy's Leonardo wins key role in 3-billion-euro Qatar helicopter deal ..
RE
03/14LEONARDO : Signs EUR3 Billion Qatar Helicopter Deal
DJ
03/13New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15FEBRUARY REPORT : Boeing 747 Flies High Again 
03/14Airbus A380 And A320 Share Order Inflow 
03/13Boeing exec hints at possible boost to 737 production 
03/13Why Boeing And Airbus Might Outperform 
03/12Airbus Loses Another A380 Customer 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 69 243 M
EBIT 2018 5 139 M
Net income 2018 3 548 M
Finance 2018 10 634 M
Yield 2018 1,87%
P/E ratio 2018 21,05
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 73 776 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | AIR | NL0000235190 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Fabrice Brégier COO & President-Airbus Commercial Aircraft
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE14.76%91 694
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.58%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.31%95 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.97%66 320
RAYTHEON10.89%60 765
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.19%59 207
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.