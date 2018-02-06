Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
02/06 11:08:31 am
85.43 EUR   -1.35%
German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal

02/06/2018 | 10:47am CET
Members of German Metal Workers' Union IG Metall protest in front of a Siemens factory in Karlsruhe

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Industrial workers and employers in southwestern Germany struck a hard-fought deal on pay and working hours on Monday night, setting a benchmark for millions of workers across Europe's largest economy.

The agreement between labour union IG Metall and the Suedwestmetall employers' federation foresees a 4.3 percent pay raise from April and other payments spread over 27 months.

Tough wage negotiations are expected to end years of wage restraint in Germany, potentially aiding the European Central Bank as it tries to get euro zone inflation back up to the bank's target rate of just below 2 percent.

"Workers will have more money in their pockets in real terms; they will get a fair share of company profits; and that will boost consumption," IG Metall negotiator Roman Zitzelsberger told journalists after 13 hours of regional talks in Stuttgart.

On an annual basis, the deal is equivalent to a 3.5 percent increase in wages, according to Commerzbank analyst Eckart Tuchtfeld.

IG Metall had demanded an 8 percent annual raise for 3.9 million workers for 27 months, against a backdrop of a strong economic recovery and the lowest unemployment since German unification in 1990.

The "pilot" deal covers half a million employees in southwestern Germany, home to industrial powerhouses like car maker Daimler AG (>> Daimler).

While the deal is below demands, it will reinforce market expectations for the ECB to dial back stimulus further this year as growth in the bloc is now self generating and wages are moving slowly upwards.

The deal comes as world stock and bond markets are selling off on fears that a jobs bonanza in the United States may force early interest rate hikes there.

But the euro zone outlook is much different with the jobless rate still at almost 9 percent and the broader slack, which includes part-time and temporary workers, perhaps twice as high, economists say.

The wage deal is expected to be applied in other German states as well and is also likely to influence negotiations in other industries.

Germany's second-biggest union, Verdi, is expected to publish its wage demand for the public sector on Feb. 8.

Verdi and IG Metall together account for about 15 percent of the German workforce, and other sectors tend to broadly follow their agreements.

HARD TO BEAR

IG Metall had staged a series of 24-hour strikes and threatened to ballot its members for extended industrial action if employers failed to offer concessions at Monday's sixth round of pay talks.

Last week's strikes cost carmakers, automotive suppliers and engineering firms almost 200 million euros ($249 million) in lost revenues, affecting big firms like Daimler, BMW (>> Bayerische Motoren Werke) and Airbus <AIRG.DE> and dozens of smaller suppliers.

As is often the case in Germany's ritualised system of wage bargaining, the details of the deal were highly complex. At the end of the day, Suedwestmetall negotiator Stefan Wolf said, the cost to employers would work out at below 4 percent per year.

In addition to April's 4.3 percent pay rise, employees will receive a one-off payment of 100 euros extra for the first quarter.

From 2019, workers will get an additional fixed annual sum of 400 euros as well as a payment equivalent to 27.5 percent of their monthly pay. Some workers can choose to have more time off instead of receiving the additional money.

"While employers will see labour costs rise more than initially anticipated, at least this deal provides certainty through March 2020," analysts at Barclays said.

Meeting a key IG Metall demand, workers will also be able to reduce their working week to 28 hours from the standard 35 to care for children, or for sick or elderly relatives, for a period of up to two years.

"For far too long, flexibility was the privilege of employers," IG Metall chief Joerg Hofmann said.

In return, employers will be able to take on more staff willing to work for up to 40 hours - creating the flexibility they need to ramp up production during periods of high demand.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sandra Maler and Susan Fenton)

By Ilona Wissenbach

