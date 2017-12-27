Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AirMedia Group Inc (ADR)    AMCN

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AirMedia : Announces Termination of Going Private Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 12:01pm CET

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirMedia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AMCN), an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China targeting mid-to-high-end consumers as well as a first-mover in the travel Wi-Fi market, today announced that it entered into a termination agreement with AirMedia Holdings Ltd. and AirMedia Merger Company Limited to terminate the previously announced merger agreement in view that the going private transaction would not be completed by December 31, 2017, the termination date of the merger agreement. The parties have released each other from all liabilities and obligations with respect to the proposed transaction, and no termination fees will be payable by either party.

About AirMedia Group Inc.

AirMedia Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AMCN) is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China targeting mid-to-high-end consumers as well as a first-mover in the travel Wi-Fi market. AirMedia sells advertisements on the routes operated by several Chinese airlines and at Sinopec's service stations in China. AirMedia also has concession rights to operate the Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by eight railway administrative bureaus in China as well as on many long-haul buses in China.

For more information about AirMedia, please visit http://www.airmedia.net.cn.  

Investor Contact:

Richard Wu
Chief Financial Officer
AirMedia Group Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8460-8678
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airmedia-announces-termination-of-going-private-transaction-300575431.html

SOURCE AirMedia Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRMEDIA GROUP INC (ADR)
12:01p AIRMEDIA : Announces Termination of Going Private Transaction
12/05 AIRMEDIA : Crestron Now Shipping 3-Series 4K60 DigitalMedia Presentation Systems..
10/31 AIRMEDIA : Enters into Amendment No. 5 to Merger Agreement for Going Private Tra..
07/31 AIRMEDIA : Enters into Amendment No. 4 to Merger Agreement for Going Private Tra..
07/05 AIRMEDIA : has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
06/28 AIRMEDIA : Bolts on Going-Private Transaction
06/28 AIRMEDIA : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
06/28 AIRMEDIA : Enters into Amendment No. 3 to Merger Agreement for Going Private Tra..
05/23 Goldberg Law PC Announces an Investigation of AirMedia Group Inc.
05/23 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AirMedia Group ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01 Sohu To List Sogou, AirMedia Lowers Buyout Offer
07/05 AirMedia Group regains Nasdaq compliance, up 3.4%
06/28 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
06/28 AirMedia receives revised buyout offer
06/21 Midday Gainers / Losers
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.