AISIN SEIKI CO LTD (7259)
Aisin Seiki : announces FY2019 1st Quarter Financial Results

07/31/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Please go to the Contact Us/Document Request page for financial results and public relations information.

2019

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2018

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2017

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2016

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2015

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2014

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2013

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2012

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2011

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2010

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2009

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2008

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2007

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2006

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

2005

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

Disclaimer

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:11:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 048 B
EBIT 2019 274 B
Net income 2019 142 B
Debt 2019 65 169 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 1 494 B
Technical analysis trends AISIN SEIKI CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 805  JPY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiyotaka Ise President & Director
Kanshiro Toyoda Chairman
Naofumi Fujie Director & Vice President
Makoto Mitsuya Director, VP & Head-Group Business Administration
Kazumi Usami Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-19.97%13 480
CONTINENTAL-12.26%46 124
DENSO CORP-17.91%40 272
APTIV9.04%24 690
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.73%20 697
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 931
