Aisin Seiki : announces FY2019 1st Quarter Financial Results

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 4 048 B EBIT 2019 274 B Net income 2019 142 B Debt 2019 65 169 M Yield 2019 3,04% P/E ratio 2019 9,71 P/E ratio 2020 8,96 EV / Sales 2019 0,39x EV / Sales 2020 0,35x Capitalization 1 494 B Chart AISIN SEIKI CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AISIN SEIKI CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 6 805 JPY Spread / Average Target 34% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kiyotaka Ise President & Director Kanshiro Toyoda Chairman Naofumi Fujie Director & Vice President Makoto Mitsuya Director, VP & Head-Group Business Administration Kazumi Usami Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AISIN SEIKI CO LTD -19.97% 13 480 CONTINENTAL -12.26% 46 124 DENSO CORP -17.91% 40 272 APTIV 9.04% 24 690 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 9.73% 20 697 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --.--% 19 931