AJINOMOTO CO INC (2802)
Report
Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on Dec. available.

01/12/2018 | 05:09am CET

飼料用アミノ酸 市場価格（当社推定）

Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.)

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】 (USD/ST）

AJINOMOTO Co., Inc.

Investor Relations, Finance & Accounting Dept.

16/10月度

16/11月度

16/12月度

17/1月度

17/2月度

17/3月度

17/4月度

17/5月度

17/6月度

17/7月度

As of Oct. 2016

As of Nov. 2016

As of Dec. 2016

As of Jan. 2017

As of Feb. 2017

As of Mar. 2017

As of Apr. 2017

As of May. 2017

As of June. 2017

As of July. 2017

190

195

185

210

200

180

180

165

170

190

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】 (USD/ST）

17/8月度

17/9月度

17/10月度

17/11月度

17/12月度

As of Aug. 2017

As of Sep. 2017

As of Oct. 2017

As of Nov. 2017

As of Dec. 2017

170

185

190

200

185

【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:09:01 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 152 B
EBIT 2018 102 B
Net income 2018 57 877 M
Debt 2018 133 B
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 20,83
P/E ratio 2019 18,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 1 230 B
Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 539  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takaaki Nishii President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatoshi Ito Chairman
Kazuya Onomichi Manager-Research & Development Planning
Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Outside Director
Tamotsu Iwamoto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AJINOMOTO CO INC-0.52%11 002
NESTLE SA-0.72%264 162
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.17%94 890
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.40%63 706
DANONE-1.30%55 305
GENERAL MILLS0.05%33 363
