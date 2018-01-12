Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on Dec. available.

飼料用アミノ酸 市場価格（当社推定）
Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.)
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】 (USD/ST）
AJINOMOTO Co., Inc.
Investor Relations, Finance & Accounting Dept.
16/10月度
16/11月度
16/12月度
17/1月度
17/2月度
17/3月度
17/4月度
17/5月度
17/6月度
17/7月度
As of Oct. 2016
As of Nov. 2016
As of Dec. 2016
As of Jan. 2017
As of Feb. 2017
As of Mar. 2017
As of Apr. 2017
As of May. 2017
As of June. 2017
As of July. 2017
190
195
185
210
200
180
180
165
170
190
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
【スプレッド/Spread CBOT】 (USD/ST）
17/8月度
17/9月度
17/10月度
17/11月度
17/12月度
As of Aug. 2017
As of Sep. 2017
As of Oct. 2017
As of Nov. 2017
As of Dec. 2017
170
185
190
200
185
【製品別/Product】 CIFベース/Based on CIF (USD/kg)
Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:09:01 UTC.