Ajinomoto : Monthly Information Feed-Use Amino Acids Market Price (est.) on Dec. available.

Financials ( JPY) Sales 2018 1 152 B EBIT 2018 102 B Net income 2018 57 877 M Debt 2018 133 B Yield 2018 1,47% P/E ratio 2018 20,83 P/E ratio 2019 18,86 EV / Sales 2018 1,18x EV / Sales 2019 1,13x Capitalization 1 230 B

Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish

Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 2 539 JPY Spread / Average Target 18%

Managers Name Title Takaaki Nishii President, CEO & Representative Director Masatoshi Ito Chairman Kazuya Onomichi Manager-Research & Development Planning Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Outside Director Tamotsu Iwamoto Representative Director & Executive Vice President

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AJINOMOTO CO INC -0.52% 11 002 NESTLE SA -0.72% 264 162 THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.17% 94 890 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.40% 63 706 DANONE -1.30% 55 305 GENERAL MILLS 0.05% 33 363