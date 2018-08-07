Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO (ALRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AK Alrosa : ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M 2018 interim dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:26am CEST

Moscow, 7 August 2018 - The Supervisory Board of ALROSA, the world's largest diamond producer, on 6 August 2018 approved Financial Policy, the new Dividend Policy, and made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay 6M'18 interim dividends.

Dividend Policy

Payment frequency: In line with the new dividend policy, dividends will be paid twice a year (for the first six months and for twelve months of the year, net of dividends for the first six months paid previously). Previuosly, dividends were paid once a year based on the Company's annual results.

Calculation base: The Company has decided to use free cash flow (FCF ) representing the operating cash flow net of capital expenditure as a new basis for calculating dividend payments.

The Supervisory Board, when recommending dividend payout, shall be guided by the level of Net Debt2 / EBITDA3 ratio:
• If the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is below 0x, the recommended amount of annual dividends will be above 100% of free cash flow for the reporting period;
• If Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is in the range from 0.0x to 1.0x, the recommended amount of annual dividends will amount to 70-100% of free cash flow for the reporting period;
• If Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is in the range from 1.0x to 1.5x, the recommended amount of annual dividends will amount to 50-70% of free cash flow for the reporting period.

The minimum dividend payout ratio: The Supervisory Board has also decided to set a minimum dividend payout ratio at 50% of IFRS net income for the respective period paid in case the actual and target Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is below 1.5x.

6M 2018 interim dividends

The Supervisory Board made a preliminary recommendation for the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay dividends based on the Company's 6M 2018 results of at least RUB 5.93 per share, or 70% of free cash flow based on the IFRS financials planned to be published on 24 August 2018.

Financial Policy

• ALROSA's Financial Policy outlines key approaches to short-, medium- and long-term liquidity management.
• Pursuant to the Financial Policy, the Company plans to keep the target Net Debt / EBITDA ratio between 0.5x and 1.0x in the medium- and long term.

The new Dividend Policy will be available on ALROSA's official website at www.alrosa.ru.

This page was last updated on 07 August 2018 at 09.16

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:25:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
08:26aAK ALROSA : ALROSA’s Board approves new dividend policy and recommends 6M ..
PU
08/03AK ALROSA : ALROSA sells main diamond from Dynasty collection
PU
07/30AK ALROSA : S&P raises ALROSA’s credit rating to ВВВ-, o..
PU
07/23AK ALROSA : Q2 2018 Operating results
PU
07/20AK ALROSA : ALROSA helps 32 seriously ill children see football stars
PU
07/20AK ALROSA : The open pit mine on Zarya Pipe deposit reached depth of 100 meters
PU
07/18AK ALROSA : Institutional Investor ranks Sergey Ivanov among the best CEOs in th..
PU
07/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA Board elected Chairman and committees’ members
PU
07/13AK ALROSA : ALROSA to increase its stake in PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba
PU
07/12AK ALROSA : ALROSA is widening its assets insurance coverage
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 289 B
EBIT 2018 121 B
Net income 2018 92 913 M
Debt 2018 15 301 M
Yield 2018 6,25%
P/E ratio 2018 7,75
P/E ratio 2019 7,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 707 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 97,7  RUB
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Nikolayevich Filippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy CEO
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO11 117
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-21.00%674
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-12.02%468
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-34.85%465
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-36.36%270
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED65.49%206
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.