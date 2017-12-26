Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AK Alrosa PAO    ALRS   RU0007252813

AK ALROSA PAO (ALRS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AK Alrosa : ALROSA to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special size rough diamonds in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:49pm CET

In 2018, PJSC ALROSA is planning to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special size natural rough diamonds over 10.8 carats. Two auctions will be held in New York where ALROSA's trade office will resume its full-scale operation.

Five auctions will be held in the I quarter, ten - in II, six in III, and nine auctions in the IV quarter.

The largest number of auctions, eleven, will be held in Moscow. In April and September, the Company will hold auctions in Vladivostok. It is also planned to hold auctions in the largest international diamond trading centers where ALROSA's sales offices operate. Two of them will be held in Antwerp (Belgium), four - in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), six - in Ramat Gan (Israel), three - in Hong Kong (PRC).

Two more auctions - in May and October - will be held in ALROSA's trade office in New York that will resume its full-scale operation early in 2018.

'Russian laws stipulate that special size rough diamonds over 10.8 carats can be sold only at auctions. Such diamonds are traditionally in high demand both on Russian and international markets - as a rule, 60 to 100 companies from different countries take part in auctions for their sale', said Yevgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA. - Preliminary figures indicate that in 2017 the Company sold 153 thousand carats worth almost USD 365 million at international auctions for special size rough diamonds.'

The complete schedule of international auctions for the sale of special size rough diamonds in 2018 is posted on ALROSA's sales website:

http://sales.alrosa.ru/rough-diamonds/auctions/tenders-schedule/ (Рус)

http://sales.alrosa.info/rough-diamonds/auctions/tenders-schedule/ (Eng)

This page was last updated on 26 December 2017 at 17.39

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 14:49:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AK ALROSA PAO
03:49p AK ALROSA : ALROSA to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special siz..
12/25 AK ALROSA : ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale
12/21 AK ALROSA : ALROSA’s Supervisory Board approved 2018 budget
12/15 AK ALROSA : ALROSA recovers 98.63-carat large diamond from Jubilee pipe
12/15 AK ALROSA : ALROSA to create single Environmental Center
12/14 AK ALROSA : ALROSA among Top 3 for Environmental Responsibility
12/12 AK ALROSA : ALROSA becomes a certified member of the RJC
12/07 AK ALROSA : ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 334.2 million in ..
12/05 AK ALROSA : ALROSA improves loans and borrowings position to reduce financial co..
12/01 AK ALROSA : ALROSA sums up the results of the first auction for the sale of uniq..
More news
Financials ( RUB)
Sales 2017 281 B
EBIT 2017 107 B
Net income 2017 80 274 M
Debt 2017 64 750 M
Yield 2017 9,22%
P/E ratio 2017 7,25
P/E ratio 2018 6,96
EV / Sales 2017 2,20x
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
Capitalization 554 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 87,6  RUB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey N. Filippovsky Chief Financial Officer, VP-Economy & Finance
Sergey Vladimirovich Barsukov Member-Supervisory Board & Vice President
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AK ALROSA PAO9 492
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP7.60%9 735
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%8 467
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD29.09%7 436
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH GP H-T CO LTD9.54%7 427
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO LTD19.43%3 269
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.