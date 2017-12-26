AK Alrosa : ALROSA to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special size rough diamonds in 2018

In 2018, PJSC ALROSA is planning to hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special size natural rough diamonds over 10.8 carats. Two auctions will be held in New York where ALROSA's trade office will resume its full-scale operation.

Five auctions will be held in the I quarter, ten - in II, six in III, and nine auctions in the IV quarter.

The largest number of auctions, eleven, will be held in Moscow. In April and September, the Company will hold auctions in Vladivostok. It is also planned to hold auctions in the largest international diamond trading centers where ALROSA's sales offices operate. Two of them will be held in Antwerp (Belgium), four - in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), six - in Ramat Gan (Israel), three - in Hong Kong (PRC).

Two more auctions - in May and October - will be held in ALROSA's trade office in New York that will resume its full-scale operation early in 2018.

'Russian laws stipulate that special size rough diamonds over 10.8 carats can be sold only at auctions. Such diamonds are traditionally in high demand both on Russian and international markets - as a rule, 60 to 100 companies from different countries take part in auctions for their sale', said Yevgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA. - Preliminary figures indicate that in 2017 the Company sold 153 thousand carats worth almost USD 365 million at international auctions for special size rough diamonds.'

The complete schedule of international auctions for the sale of special size rough diamonds in 2018 is posted on ALROSA's sales website:

http://sales.alrosa.ru/rough-diamonds/auctions/tenders-schedule/ (Рус)

http://sales.alrosa.info/rough-diamonds/auctions/tenders-schedule/ (Eng)

