07/23/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX), concerning the proposed acquisition of Keryx by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Keryx common stock will receive 0.37433 common shares of Akebia for each share of Keryx they own.  The offer value of $3.89 per share is below Keryx's 52-week high and average stock prices of $8.25 and $5.59 per share, respectively, and is also significantly below at least one analyst price target of $9.00 per share.  Keryx's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 759-4600 or [email protected].

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation.  Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who has been included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area for every year between 2014 and 2017.  View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-keryx-biopharmaceuticals-inc-by-akebia-therapeutics-inc-300684969.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
