Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker Solutions    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS (AKSO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aker : Solutions Wins Subsea Orders for Troll and Askeladd Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 07:20am CET

January 23, 2018 - Aker Solutions was awarded contracts from Statoil to provide subsea production systems and services for the Troll Phase 3 and Askeladd natural-gas developments offshore Norway.

The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of two manifolds and nine trees for the Troll development in the North Sea. The system for Askeladd in the Barents Sea will be comprised of two manifolds and four trees. Both orders include installation and commissioning support services.

The contracts have a total estimated value of between NOK 1.5-2 billion kroner and will be booked in the first quarter. Work starts this month, with final deliveries scheduled for 2020.

"We look forward to working with Statoil on these fields, which are key to further developing Norway as a major gas supplier," said Aker Solutions Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo. "We expect to generate significant synergies by building on our work on another major ongoing Statoil project, the delivery of the subsea production system for the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea."

Work on the two systems will involve facilities in Norway, Brazil, the UK and Malaysia. Initial deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. Aker Solutions' facilities in Ågotnes on the west coast of Norway and Hammerfest, located on the country's northern tip, will provide the subsea services for Troll and Askeladd.

Troll, which contains about 40 percent of Norway's offshore gas reserves, is expected to continue producing for decades to come. Askeladd is slated to come on stream after 2020, helping to further develop Norway's newest oil and gas region in the far North. It is located about 180 kilometers from the Melkøya onshore plant, where the gas will be processed.

ENDS

Media Contact:
Bunny Nooryani, tel: +47 67 59 42 71, mob: +47 480 27 575, e-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: [email protected]

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKER SOLUTIONS
07:20a AKER : Solutions Wins Subsea Orders for Troll and Askeladd Projects
01/11 AKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Successfully Completed Bond Issue
01/10 AKER : MFDevCo & Aker Solutions Signed Agreement for Dutyholde Provision
01/09 Norway's oil industry to boost staffing in coming years - energy minister
2017 AKER : Robert Gordon University - RGU students win Energy Institute competition
2017 ATLAS COPCO : announces three new members of the Board of Directors of Epiroc AB
2017 AKER BP : Kvaerner Awarded Contract for Valhall Flank West
2017 AKER : Wins Orders from Aker BP For Offshore Norway Fields
2017 AKER : Secures Subsea Services Agreement with Statoil
2017 AKER : Solutions Wins Orders From BP For Offshore Norway Fields
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Statoil submits plan for $5.9B Johan Castberg project
2017 Aker Solutions ASA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 AKER SOLUTIONS HLDG ASA reports Q3 results
2017 FOCUS ON EUROPE : The M&A Market Is Still Red Hot
2015 Why Schlumberger's Acquisition Of Cameron Is Big News For Customers (And Comp..
Financials ( NOK)
Sales 2017 21 749 M
EBIT 2017 631 M
Net income 2017 223 M
Debt 2017 2 217 M
Yield 2017 0,07%
P/E ratio 2017 59,67
P/E ratio 2018 41,15
EV / Sales 2017 0,70x
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capitalization 12 982 M
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | AKSO | NO0010716582 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 41,4  NOK
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson Chief Operating Officer
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS2.64%1 651
SUBSEA 75.04%5 452
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.02%4 520
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED-1.18%3 141
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY5.77%2 662
KEANE GROUP INC-6.37%2 047
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.