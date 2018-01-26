Akers Biosciences : Issue of Equity

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Issue of Equity

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has received further exercise notices from warrant holders to exercise warrants over an aggregate 2,800,000 shares of common stock of no par value, with an exercise price of $0.1875 per share, granted pursuant to the Public Offering announced on December 19, 2017. Accordingly, the Company has received proceeds from the exercise of these warrants of $525,000.

The Company will apply for admission of the 2,800,000 common shares to AIM and this is expected to take place on February 1, 2018 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 61,970,554 common shares with no common shares held in treasury. Therefore, the above figure of 61,970,554 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

