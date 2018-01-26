Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akers Biosciences Inc    AKER

AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC (AKER)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 09:59:45 pm
0.2377 USD   -2.78%
08:08a AKERS BIOSCIENC : Issue of Equity
01/22 AKERS BIOSCIENC : Holdings in Company
01/19 AKERS BIOSCIENC : Issue of Equity
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Akers Biosciences : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:08am CET

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

January 26, 2018

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Issue of Equity

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), ('Akers Bio' or the 'Company'), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has received further exercise notices from warrant holders to exercise warrants over an aggregate 2,800,000 shares of common stock of no par value, with an exercise price of $0.1875 per share, granted pursuant to the Public Offering announced on December 19, 2017. Accordingly, the Company has received proceeds from the exercise of these warrants of $525,000.

The Company will apply for admission of the 2,800,000 common shares to AIM and this is expected to take place on February 1, 2018 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 61,970,554 common shares with no common shares held in treasury. Therefore, the above figure of 61,970,554 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

For more information:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer

Raymond F. Akers, Jr. PhD, Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Director

Tel. +1 856 848 8698

finnCap (UK Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Adrian Hargrave / Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Steve Norcross (Broking)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Vigo Communications (Global Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson / Emma Lord

Tel. +44 (0)20 7830 9704

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target', 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Akers Biosciences Inc. published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:04:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
08:08a AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Issue of Equity
01/22 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Holdings in Company
01/19 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Issue of Equity
01/15 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Update RE Admission of Shares
01/12 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Issue of Equity
01/04 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Holdings in Company
2017 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Issue of Equity
2017 AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ : AKER) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of I..
2017 AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
2017 AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Announces Closing of $6,900,000 Public Offering
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 2017 YTD worst losers - healthcare
2017 Akers' equity offering sinks shares, down 61%
2017 Akers Biosciences' (AKER) CEO John Gormally on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
2017 Akers Biosciences reports Q3 results
2017 Akers Biosciences reports Q3 results
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 3,42 M
EBIT 2017 -2,02 M
Net income 2017 -2,03 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 1,62
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capitalization 9,40 M
Chart AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Akers Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AKER | US00973E1029 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1 757%
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Gormally Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Francis Akers Executive Chairman & Secretary
Gary M. Rauch Vice President-Finance & Treasurer
Richard E. McKee Vice President-Engineering
Bill Joe White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC93.96%13
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 013
LONZA GROUP1.79%20 995
INCYTE CORPORATION0.67%19 970
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.86%13 474
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS30.26%12 249
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.