Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akers Biosciences Inc    AKER

AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC (AKER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Investors (AKER)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:04am CEST

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 21, 2018, Akers disclosed it was unable to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and that its continuing review of the “characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.058 or over 8% to close at $0.599 on May 22, 2018.

Then on May 29, 2018, Akers issued a press release stating that “Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.198 or over 33% to close at $0.391 on May 29, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Akers securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
02:04aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akers Bioscie..
BU
08/01AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
07/30NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit on..
BU
07/30AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : AKER NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds of Important August 13, 2..
AC
07/30AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
07/26AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Announces Lifting of Temporary Suspension of Trading on the ..
AQ
07/26AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Mailing of 2017 Annual Report
PU
07/26AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
07/23AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
07/21AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Akers Biosciences inks deal with Appleton Medical Services for heparin PF4 ra.. 
07/16Akers Biosciences reports Q1 results 
07/03Akers Biosciences further extends outsourced US distribution capabilities for.. 
06/29Akers Biosciences requests temporary suspension of trading on London Stock Ex.. 
05/31Akers Bio granted extension to regain Nasdaq listing requirement; shares up 2.. 
Chart AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Akers Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Gormally Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Tarbox Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Gary M. Rauch Vice President-Finance & Treasurer
Richard E. McKee Vice President-Engineering
Bill Joe White Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC115.60%26
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.68%25 158
LONZA GROUP15.95%22 892
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.75%14 104
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.13%11 139
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.