Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Investors (AKER)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2018, Akers disclosed it was unable to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and that its continuing review of the “characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.058 or over 8% to close at $0.599 on May 22, 2018.

Then on May 29, 2018, Akers issued a press release stating that “Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.198 or over 33% to close at $0.391 on May 29, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

