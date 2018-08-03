Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Investors (AKER)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an
investigation on behalf of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 21, 2018, Akers disclosed it was unable to file its Form 10-Q
with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and that its
continuing review of the “characterization of certain revenue
recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous
quarters.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.058 or over 8% to close
at $0.599 on May 22, 2018.
Then on May 29, 2018, Akers issued a press release stating that “Raymond
F. Akers Jr., Ph.D has resigned as a director of the Company with
immediate effect.” On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.198 or over 33%
to close at $0.391 on May 29, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Akers securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
