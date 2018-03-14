Log in
AKRX LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Akorn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

03/14/2018 | 02:46am CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from March 1, 2017 through February 26, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the important May 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akorn investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Akorn class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1301.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements would jeopardize Fresenius’s acquisition of Akorn; (2) Akorn lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, Akorn’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1301.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
