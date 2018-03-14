AKRX LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Akorn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from March 1, 2017 through
February 26, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the
important May 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akorn investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Akorn’s failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements
would jeopardize Fresenius’s acquisition of Akorn; (2) Akorn lacked
effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a
result, Akorn’s financial statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the
market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
