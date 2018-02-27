Log in
AKORN, INC. (AKRX)
Block & Leviton LLP : Investigates Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Following Investigation By Acquirer, Fresenius

02/27/2018

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Akorn, Inc. ("Akorn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKRX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws and encourage significant investors to contact the firm.

On February 26, 2018, after the close of trading, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA—which had been expected to close on an acquisition of Akorn in the coming weeks—announced that it is "is conducting an independent investigation, using external experts, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn, Inc."

On this news, Akorn's stock price has plunged nearly 40% in after-hours trading, causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Akorn securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Bradley Vettraino at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting www.blockesq.com/akorn.  

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years, and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP
Bradley J. Vettraino
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
(617) 398-5600
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/block--leviton-llp-investigates-akorn-inc-akrx-following-investigation-by-acquirer-fresenius-300604490.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
