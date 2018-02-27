Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akorn, Inc.    AKRX

AKORN, INC. (AKRX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:17am CET

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE (>> Fresenius) has raised doubts about its planned acquisition of Akorn (>> Akorn, Inc.) because of a probe into data integrity at the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius has raised doubts about its planned acquisition of Akorn (>> Akorn, Inc.) because of a probe into data integrity at the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs.

In a statement published late on Monday, Fresenius said it was conducting an independent investigation into "alleged breaches" at Akorn of U.S. Food and Drug Administration data integrity requirements relating to product development.

"The Management and Supervisory Boards of Fresenius will assess the findings of that investigation," the company said. "The consummation of the transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met."

Fresenius declined to give more details though said it continues to seek Federal Trade Commission clearance for the purchase of Akorn which it last year agreed to buy for about 4.4 billion euros.

Akorn has been burdened by supply disruptions and competition for a range of products such as ephedrine injection for low blood pressure under anaesthesia and lidocaine anaesthetic ointment.

Fresenius said in November that weakness at Akorn could continue into 2018, but the deal was still worthwhile over the longer term. The takeover would enable it to offer a wider choice of drugs to hospitals and pharmacies, the German company previously said.

Separately, Fresenius said adjusted group sales may expand between 5 and 8 percent this year after jumping 16 percent to 33.9 billion euros ($41.73 billion) in 2017 while adjusted net income was seen growing between 6 and 9 percent.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income increased by a fifth to 520 million euros, matching the 522 million-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Sales in the October-to-December period rose 17 percent to 8.7 billion euros, Fresenius said, keeping to 2020 profit and sales targets while proposing a dividend of 0.75 euros per share, up a fifth from the 0.62 euros paid out in 2016.

($1 = 0.8123 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

Stocks treated in this article : Akorn, Inc., Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS 2.49% 65.06 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE 0.43% 88.32 Delayed Quote.0.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKORN, INC.
01:48aAkorn Issues Statement on Investigation
GL
01:17aFresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales
RE
12:14aBLOCK & LEVITON LLP : Investigates Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Following Investigation By..
PR
02/26AKORN : Investigation Into Alleged Breaches Of FDA Data Integrity Requirements A..
DJ
02/15AKORN, INC. : Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Proposed C..
AC
02/09AKRX INVESTOR ALERT : Kyros Law is Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of Akorn..
PR
01/26POMERANTZ LLP : and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Proposed Class Action S..
BU
01/18AKORN : Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announce that the United S..
PR
01/07Fresenius CFO backs acquisition course - Boersen-Zeitung
RE
01/04AKORN : Pomerantz LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announce that the United S..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/26/2018) 
02/26Akron down 34% after hours on Fresenius inquiry into data integrity 
02/20Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2018 
02/02Generic drug makers in the red on market's down day 
01/19U.S. Justice Department may seek damages from generic drugmakers for price-fi.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 870 M
EBIT 2017 165 M
Net income 2017 40,0 M
Debt 2017 482 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 61,89
P/E ratio 2018 53,15
EV / Sales 2017 4,88x
EV / Sales 2018 4,74x
Capitalization 3 767 M
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | AKRX | US0097281069 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,1 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajat Rai Chief Executive Officer
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Bruce Kutinsky Chief Operating Officer
Duane A. Portwood CFO & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.-4.65%3 925
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.02%349 006
NOVARTIS-3.67%222 939
PFIZER-1.33%213 155
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-9.41%207 036
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.49%148 618
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.