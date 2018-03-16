The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2018, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA—which had been expected to close on an acquisition of Akorn—announced that it is conducting an investigation into alleged breaches of U.S. Food and Drug Administration “data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn.” Following this news, shares of Akorn were down more than 33% on intraday trading on February 27, 2018.

