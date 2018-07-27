Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  AkzoNobel    AKZA   NL0000009132

AKZONOBEL (AKZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AkzoNobel : Team AkzoNobel bids farewell to home base with regatta still in its sights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Looking back on favorite memories, the connections made with fans, AkzoNobel customers, employees and communities around the world rate alongside race milestones - such as breaking the race record for distance sailed in 24 hours (602.51 nautical miles), achieving six top three finishes and one leg win, and ultimately finishing fourth overall.

Team AkzoNobel arriving in the Hague at the finish of the Volvo Ocean Race on the 24th of June - Photo Thierry Martinez/team AkzoNobel

'Through all the race highs and lows, our team stayed focused on winning together and improving the boat's performance leg after leg,' said Nicolai Sehested, team AkzoNobel Boat Captain. 'The entire race experience from stopover to stopover was incredible, more than we could have hoped for.'

Guest activities at stopovers included boat tours, sailing experiences, boatyard and race village tours and hospitality. Team AkzoNobel hosted over 2,000 corporate guests, staged 12 employee events at stopovers and held three beach clean-ups in Cape Town, South Africa; Auckland, New Zealand; and the home base of Scheveningen.

'The team is overcome with gratitude upon leaving Scheveningen, which has been our second home for the past two years,' said Nathalie Quere, team AkzoNobel Campaign Director. 'We appreciate the warm welcome from the city of The Hague, which made preparation and training for the Volvo Ocean Race possible. And what a way to finish, in our own home port!'

All race boats in the 2017-18 edition were coated in AkzoNobel products. In total 7,000 liters of International and Awlgrip brand paints were used throughout race, including 26 specially developed custom colors. Additionally, the Awlgrip brand launch in Brazil coincided with the Itajaí stopover, giving the local yacht market its first peek at the products in action.

Added Quere: 'The race boats experience the harshest conditions where anything can happen. They need to perform and they need to look great in the water no matter what. The world's toughest offshore sailing event is the perfect proving ground for our products and the extensive knowledge of our color and technical experts who cared for the entire fleet.'

Team AkzoNobel now heads to the largest regatta of its kind - the Cowes Week regatta August 4 to 11 - to take on the strong double tides on the Solent waters between southern England and the Isle of Wright.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKZONOBEL
05:02pAKZONOBEL : Team AkzoNobel bids farewell to home base with regatta still in its ..
PU
07/26AKZONOBEL : plans upgrade to chlor-alkali plant
AQ
07/24AKZONOBEL : Specialty Chemicals and Imagine Chemistry winner Renmatix...
PU
07/24AKZONOBEL : buys Brazilian organic peroxides firm
AQ
07/24WIZZ AIR : AkzoNobel Readies Wizz Air`s 100th Aircraft for Takeoff
AQ
07/23AKZONOBEL : readies Wizz Air’s 100th aircraft for takeoff
PU
07/21AKZONOBEL : MILITARY $46,860 Federal Contract Awarded to Akzo Nobel
AQ
07/20AKZONOBEL : helps paint picture of hope in fight to save the coral reefs
PU
07/20AKZONOBEL : Specialty Chemicals to acquire leading South American organic...
PU
07/19AKZONOBEL : executing on transformation, creating a fit-for-purpose organization..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Of July 20, 2018 
07/20AkzoNobel acquires Brazilian organic peroxides maker 
07/18Akzo Nobel N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/18AkzoNobel to acquire Fabryo 
04/24Akzo Nobel N.V. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 434 M
EBIT 2018 919 M
Net income 2018 2 937 M
Debt 2018 2 811 M
Yield 2018 2,68%
P/E ratio 2018 7,74
P/E ratio 2019 26,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,40x
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 19 795 M
Chart AKZONOBEL
Duration : Period :
AkzoNobel Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZONOBEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 84,1 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruud Joosten Chief Operating Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Peggy Bertha Bruzelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZONOBEL8.16%23 053
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS9.51%40 907
PPG INDUSTRIES-5.27%26 448
ASIAN PAINTS24.67%20 278
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD31.78%14 082
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.20.35%8 437
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.