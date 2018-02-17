Log in
ALAMOS GOLD INC (AGI)

ALAMOS GOLD INC (AGI)
End-of-day quote  - 02/15
7.09 CAD   -0.14%
01:04aAlamos Gold Files Early Warning Report
GL
01/30GT GOLD : Dr. Charles Tarnocai Joins Board Option Grant
AQ
01/26TSX closes higher, boosted by Bombardier trade case win
RE
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Alamos Gold Files Early Warning Report

02/17/2018 | 01:04am CET

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is announcing the sale of 25,300,000 common shares (the “Shares") of Corex Gold Corp. ("Corex"), representing approximately 16.12% of the outstanding shares of Corex by way of a private share purchase and sale agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.  at a price of CAD$0.13 per Common Share for gross proceeds of CAD$3,289,000 (the “Transaction”).  Following the transaction Alamos will hold no shares in Corex.

The Early Warning Report, as required under National Instrument 62-103, contains additional information with respect to the foregoing matters and will be filed by the Company on Corex's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. 

Alamos carried out the Transaction for investment purposes.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION (INCLUDING TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT REFERENCED HEREIN) PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
(416) 368-9932 x 5439  

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 539 M
EBIT 2017 57,0 M
Net income 2017 32,8 M
Finance 2017 199 M
Yield 2017 0,28%
P/E ratio 2017 42,33
P/E ratio 2018 25,42
EV / Sales 2017 3,73x
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
Capitalization 2 212 M
Chart ALAMOS GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Alamos Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AGI | CA0115321089 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ALAMOS GOLD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,11 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. McCluskey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Murphy Chairman
Peter K. MacPhail Chief Operating Officer
Jamie R. Porter Chief Financial Officer
Chris J. Bostwick Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMOS GOLD INC-13.85%2 212
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.94%20 800
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 265
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.28%16 011
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.01%14 073
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-3.17%10 653
