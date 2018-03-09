Log in
ALAMOS GOLD INC
Alamos Gold Inc : Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Alamos Gold Pan American Silver Teranga Gold and Sherritt International

03/09/2018 | 02:07pm CET

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Metals & Mining industry: Alamos Gold, Pan American Silver, Teranga Gold, and Sherritt International. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 66.09 points, or 0.43%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,538.70. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 2.47 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 829.47.

Moreover, the Mining index was down by 2.27%, closing at 132.86.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI), Pan American Silver Corporation (TSX: PAAS), Teranga Gold Corporation (TSX: TGZ), and Sherritt International Corporation (TSX: S). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Alamos Gold Inc.

Toronto, Canada headquartered Alamos Gold Inc.'s stock edged 0.62% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $6.42 with a total volume of 877,568 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Alamos Gold's 200-day moving average of $8.18 is above its 50-day moving average of $7.05. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America, are trading at PE ratio of 73.79. View the research report on AGI.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=AGI

Pan American Silver Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Pan American Silver Corp. recorded a trading volume of 177,413 shares. The stock ended the day 1.68% higher at $20.01. Pan American Silver Corp.'s stock has advanced 2.72% in the last month and 7.81% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $20.54 is above its 50-day moving average of $20.08. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines, are trading at a PE ratio of 25.33. Get the free report on PAAS.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=PAAS

Teranga Gold Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Teranga Gold Corp. ended the session 2.57% higher at $3.99 with a total volume of 225,074 shares traded. Teranga Gold's shares have gained 14.33% in the last month, 55.25% in the previous three months, and 2.31% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $3.54 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.04. Shares of Teranga Gold, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.30. Access the most recent report coverage on TGZ.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=TGZ

Sherritt International Corp.

Toronto, Canada-based Sherritt International Corp.'s stock closed the day 3.10% lower at $1.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.19 million shares. Sherritt International's shares have gained 13.64% in the last month and 20.19% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $1.29 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $1.24. Shares of the Company, which engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar, are trading at a PE ratio of 1.29. Today's complimentary report on S.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=S

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the ''Author'') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the ''Reviewer'') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the ''Sponsor''), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors


© Accesswire 2018
