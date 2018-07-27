Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Alantra Partners SA    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS SA (ALNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alantra Partners : advises the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund in the sale of a 66% stake in DESFA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Athens- Alantra acted as lead sell side advisor to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund ("HRADF"), the Greek privatisation agency, in the sale of a 66% stake in DESFA, the Greek gas Transmission System Operator, to a consortium composed by Snam, Enagas and Fluxys for an amount of €535mn.

DESFA is the Greek gas Transmission System Operator and owns, operates and develops the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System, which has a total length of c. 1,460km, and Greece's only LNG terminal in Revythousa Island. The company reported revenues of ‎€269mn. and total assets of ‎€1.569bn. in 2017.

HRADF, since its foundation in 2011, leverages the State private property assigned to it by Hellenic Republic. HRADF is in close cooperation with the Greek Government, and promotes the implementation of privatizations in the country, having full responsibility for the application of the respective policy.

This is one of the most successful and fastest executed privatizations since the inception of HRADF, as the transaction value exceeded previous unsuccessful efforts to privatize DESFA by more than 40%. In addition, DESFA's current business plan foresees the implementation of an investment plan of €330.66m by 2023. Most importantly, this privatization was executed based on the Full Ownership Unbundling regime, fostering the lliberalization of the Greek energy markets.

By Yago SánchezJuly 27, 2018Corporate News, Press Releases

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 10:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
12:02pALANTRA PARTNERS : advises the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund in the s..
PU
07/26ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises H8 Collection’s shareholders in the sale of a m..
PU
07/26ALANTRA PARTNERS : generated net revenues of 70.2 million (+19.6%) and an attri..
PU
07/25ALANTRA PARTNERS : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (live)
PU
07/25ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises Portobello Capital in the sale of Multiasistencia to ..
PU
07/17ALANTRA PARTNERS : REIM completes the acquisition of two office buildings locate..
PU
07/12ALANTRA PARTNERS : view on European small and mid-sized banks
PU
07/10ALANTRA PARTNERS : BoF on the struggle of US premium fashion brands
PU
07/09ALANTRA PARTNERS : Private Equity awarded with the Best Large Market Deal of the..
PU
07/03ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises Andlinger & Company on the sale of SUSPA to Pascal Va..
PU
More news
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Santiago Bergareche Busquet Vice Chairman
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Maria Luisa Garaña Corces Independent Director
Alfred Merton Vinton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS SA6.93%680
BLACKROCK-1.67%82 085
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.85%53 869
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.94%31 867
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.73%25 035
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.42%21 005
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.