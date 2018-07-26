Alantra Partners : generated net revenues of 70.2 million (+19.6%) and an attributable net profit of 13.8 million (-16.8%) in H1 2018

July 26, 2018

• Revenues increased by +19.6% to €70.2 Mn , driven by a 22.1% revenue growth in Investment Banking, and continued growth in the Asset Management division (+15.4%), both in management fees (+9.1%) and performance fees (+31.2%).

• Operating expenses amounted to €53.0 Mn, representing a 26.8% increase, due to (i) the incorporation of new teams and (ii) senior hiring's in existing businesses

• As a result, the net profit reaches €13.8mn (-16.8%) comprised of €9.1mn from the fee business and €4.7mn from the investment portfolio

Net profit from the fee business decreased by 33.8% due to (i) a slow H1 in some countries in Investment Banking, (ii) an increase in expenses related to the incorporation of new teams, and (iii) a temporary deterioration of trade receivables

• The Group maintains a strong balance sheet as of 30th June 2018 , with €199.1 Mn of shareholder's equity attributable to the parent and €97.0 Mn of cash and cash equivalents, having paid €13.8 Mn as shareholders' remuneration in 2018 YTD

• The Asset Management business continues with its very positive evolution, increasing AUM's by €420 Mn1, delivering strong performance and intense investment activity in all asset classes

EQMC Fund increased AUM's by €228 Mn to reach a total of c. €900 Mn. The newly launched QMC III reached €78 Mn of AUM's and Alteralia II, the new private debt fund, started its fundraising process and has already secured €110 Mn of commitments to date

The divestment process of QMC II generated €7.6 Mn of performance fees for the Group. Alantra Private Equity's performance was awarded with the best M&A deal of the year 2017 for the sale of Berlys to Ardian

Alantra Private Equity made five acquisitions, bringing total investments to 47% of PEF III. Alantra Real Estate invested €75 Mn in three investments and Alantra Private Debt made one acquisition and one divestment

• The Investment Banking division advised on 75 highly visible transactions YTD, making good progress in the quality of deals advised

• Alantra's UK equities business (N+1 Singer) had a very strong H1, having raised more than £550 Mn for its clients, including £202 Mn raise for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. (the largest Fund IPO on the LSE for 2018 to date)

• Alantra has fully integrated its corporate finance teams in Switzerland, France and Italy On July 25, Alantra's shareholders have approved a capital increase in kind, whereby the Swiss, French and Italian partners will contribute their stakes in the local entities in exchange for a total of 1,458,852 shares of Alantra Partners (a 3.78% dilution for current shareholders)

• Alantra continues its growth strategy with the acquisition of the global Portfolio Solutions Group business from KPMG UK, which specializes in advising financial institutions and global investment funds in relation to non-performing and non-core banking assets globally

The combination of this team and Alantra's existing team will create the leading portfolio advisory unit in Europe, with more than 70 seasoned professionals

To visit the H1 Results Presentation, please click here.