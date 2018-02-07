Alaris Royalty : Announces Timing of 2017 Year End Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
02/07/2018 | 10:50pm CET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Royalty Corp. ('Alaris' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce that it expects to release its 2017 year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday, March 5, 2018. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9am MST (11am EST), Tuesday, March 6, 2018 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-475-5449 (or 1-213-660-0709). Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please enter https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8w2q3fas in to your web browser and follow the prompts given. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay until 3:00pm Eastern Time, March 13, 2018. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406) and entering the passcode 2296778. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the 'Investor' section - 'Presentations and Events', on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ('Private Company Partners') in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a 'top line' financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Curtis Krawetz
Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations
Alaris Royalty Corp.
P: (403) 221-7305
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

Alaris Royalty Corp. published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 21:49:06 UTC.

