Alaska Communications : Brings High-Speed, Reliable Broadband to Kuspuk School District

Alaska
Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is proud to announce it now supports
the Kuspuk School District in rural Alaska. The company provides
satellite-based internet service to the school district’s nine schools
and main office, located on the Kuskokwim River in western Alaska.
“We shared many examples of live video feeds, file transfers and let
district officials see first-hand how our solution could work for them.
We are committed to meeting the needs of the faculty, especially the
educators, to provide students with necessary tools that are only
available online,” said Bill Bishop, Senior Vice President, Business
Markets.
Kuspuk School District officials say the customer service provided by
Alaska Communications was an important factor for them.
“As a district, we have an obligation to provide our students with every
possible educational tool to prepare them for an ever-changing
workforce. High-quality instruction with access to high-quality internet
service is essential to helping students be better prepared to meet
future workforce demands,” said Superintendent Bernie Grieve. “The
Kuspuk School District looks forward to developing a strong working
relationship with Alaska Communications to better serve our students.”
In addition to making regular visits to the school district offices to
understand its needs, company staff also devoted time to the rural
community. For example, an Alaska Communications team was on hand for a
job fair to show students what it’s like to work in the
telecommunications field.
The partnership with Kuspuk School District further demonstrates Alaska
Communications’ commitment to supporting education throughout Alaska.
The company also serves several other school districts, including
Anchorage, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and
Juneau.
Alaska Communications’ purpose is to deliver reliable broadband and
managed IT services with exceptional customer service. President and CEO
Anand Vadapalli said he is excited employees are working to grow the
company in a way that helps Alaskans thrive.
Alaska Communications is bringing high-speed, reliable broadband to the
Kuspuk School District through its
new satellite system in partnership with Eutelsat Americas.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005169/en/