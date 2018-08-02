Alaska Communications : Brings High-Speed, Reliable Broadband to Kuspuk School District

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is proud to announce it now supports the Kuspuk School District in rural Alaska. The company provides satellite-based internet service to the school district’s nine schools and main office, located on the Kuskokwim River in western Alaska.

“We shared many examples of live video feeds, file transfers and let district officials see first-hand how our solution could work for them. We are committed to meeting the needs of the faculty, especially the educators, to provide students with necessary tools that are only available online,” said Bill Bishop, Senior Vice President, Business Markets.

Kuspuk School District officials say the customer service provided by Alaska Communications was an important factor for them.

“As a district, we have an obligation to provide our students with every possible educational tool to prepare them for an ever-changing workforce. High-quality instruction with access to high-quality internet service is essential to helping students be better prepared to meet future workforce demands,” said Superintendent Bernie Grieve. “The Kuspuk School District looks forward to developing a strong working relationship with Alaska Communications to better serve our students.”

In addition to making regular visits to the school district offices to understand its needs, company staff also devoted time to the rural community. For example, an Alaska Communications team was on hand for a job fair to show students what it’s like to work in the telecommunications field.

The partnership with Kuspuk School District further demonstrates Alaska Communications’ commitment to supporting education throughout Alaska. The company also serves several other school districts, including Anchorage, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and Juneau.

Alaska Communications’ purpose is to deliver reliable broadband and managed IT services with exceptional customer service. President and CEO Anand Vadapalli said he is excited employees are working to grow the company in a way that helps Alaskans thrive.

Alaska Communications is bringing high-speed, reliable broadband to the Kuspuk School District through its new satellite system in partnership with Eutelsat Americas.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

