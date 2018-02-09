Alaska Communications : Confirms Receipt of Nominations Notice

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK), the state’s leading broadband and
managed IT services provider, today confirmed that it has received a
purported notice of nomination from TAR Holdings LLC regarding its
intention to nominate three director candidates to Alaska
Communications’ six-member board of directors at Alaska Communications’
2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
TAR Holdings, an entity for which Karen Singer serves as the sole
member, has indicated in its purported notice of nomination that it is
seeking to nominate the following three candidates to Alaska
Communications’ Board of Directors: Steven G. Singer (brother-in-law of
Karen Singer), Wayne Barr, Jr. and Patrick F. Doyle.
Alaska Communications, in consultation with its advisors, intends to
review TAR Holdings’ purported notice of nomination to assess whether it
complies with Alaska Communications’ Amended and Restated Bylaws and,
accordingly, at this point, Alaska Communications is unable to confirm
that such purported notice of nominations, as submitted, is in
compliance with Alaska Communications’ Amended and Restated Bylaws.
The Alaska Communications Board will present its formal recommendation
regarding director nominations in Alaska Communications’ definitive
proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
in connection with its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Alaska
Communications stockholders are not required to take any action at this
time.
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is serving as legal advisor to Alaska
Communications.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
Important Additional Information And Where To Find It
Alaska Communications, its directors and certain of its executive
officers are deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
from Alaska Communications’ stockholders in connection with the matters
to be considered at Alaska Communications’ 2018 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders. Information regarding the names of Alaska Communications’
directors and executive officers and their respective interests in
Alaska Communications by security holdings or otherwise can be found in
Alaska Communications’ proxy statement for its 2017 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
on April 27, 2017. To the extent holdings of Alaska Communications’
securities have changed since the amounts set forth in Alaska
Communications’ proxy statement for its 2017 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of
Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on
Form 4 filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge
at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Alaska Communications intends to file a proxy statement and accompanying WHITE
proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies
from Alaska Communications stockholders in connection with the matters
to be considered at Alaska Communications’ 2018 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders. Additional information regarding the identity of
participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security
holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in Alaska Communications’ proxy
statement for its 2018 Annual Meeting, including the schedules and
appendices thereto. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY
ENCOURAGED TO READ ANY SUCH PROXY STATEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE
PROXY CARD AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE
SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY
WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders will be able to
obtain the Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements to the Proxy
Statement, the accompanying WHITE
proxy card, and other documents filed by Alaska Communications with the
SEC for no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies will also be available at no charge at the Investor Relations
section of Alaska Communications’ corporate website at www.alsk.com,
by writing to Alaska Communications’ Corporate Secretary at Alaska
Communications Systems Group, Inc., 600 Telephone Avenue, Anchorage AK
99503 or by contacting Alaska Communications’ investor relations
department at (907) 564-7556.
