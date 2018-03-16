Alaska Communications : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Results
-Posted 2017 Total Revenues of $226.9 Million-
-Reported 2017 Broadband Revenue Growth of 6.3%-
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) today reported
financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31,
2017.
“The results for 2017 reflect year over year stability in our top-line
performance. Revenue stability combined with tight management of
operating and capital expenditures enabled us to generate $8.1 million
in free cash flow, which was above our guidance for the year.
Our full year revenue performance was driven by growth in broadband, in
particular by Wholesale broadband including wireless carrier backhaul
and federal end-user demand, moderated by lower than expected growth
from our health care vertical. While our full year revenue was flat year
over year, our fourth quarter 2017 revenue declined due to the
cumulative impact of price compression for the Rural Health Care
2017-2018 funding year for the period July 1 through December 31, 2017.
2017 Adjusted EBITDA, which includes a $2.6 million bad debt expense
related to Rural Health Care customers, was $56.7 million, meeting
annual guidance. Lastly, about 59% of our capital expenditures were
directed toward success-based investments providing a foundation for
future growth.
Entering 2018, we expect our Enterprise & Carrier business to continue
to drive our top-line performance as we benefit from our increasing
wireless backhaul business and additional opportunities from federal and
energy sector investments in Alaska. Further the recent turn up of
arctic fiber capacity by our partner, Quintillion Networks, opens
several Arctic markets for us further driving our market opportunity. We
are strengthening our mass market business serving residential and small
businesses by investing in fiber-fed WiFi, Fixed Wireless technologies
and an increasingly online customer interaction model, while positioning
to meet our CAF II obligations in a cost-effective manner.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on operating a quality business that
enables us to leverage the significant opportunities in the market. In
parallel, we continue to evaluate our current long-term business plan
against a broad range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder
value. I look forward to reporting progress on all fronts over the
upcoming months and quarters,” said Anand Vadapalli, Alaska
Communications president and CEO.
Revenue Highlights
Total revenue:
Revenue was $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared
to $57.8 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Annual revenue was $226.9
million for both 2017 and 2016.
Total broadband revenue was $28.4 million for the fourth quarter
of 2017, compared to $30.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016,
and was $123.1 million for 2017, compared to $115.8 million for
2016.
Business and wholesale:
Business and wholesale revenue was $33.1 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017, compared to $35.4 million for the fourth quarter
2016. 2017 revenue was $139.1 million, comprising 61.3 percent of
total revenue, compared to $136.9 million for 2016, comprising
60.3 percent of total revenue.
Business and wholesale broadband revenue was $22.1 million for the
fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $23.7 million for the fourth
quarter of 2016, and was $97.6 million for 2017, compared to $90.8
million for 2016.
Consumer:
Consumer revenue was $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017,
compared to $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. 2017
revenue was $37.1 million, comprising 16.4 percent of total
revenue, compared to $37.7 million for 2016, comprising 16.7
percent of total revenue.
Consumer broadband revenue was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter
of 2017, compared to $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016,
and was $25.4 million for 2017, compared to $25.0 million for 2016.
Regulatory:
Regulatory revenue was $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of
2017, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.
2017 revenue was $50.7 million for 2017, comprising 22.3 percent
of total revenue, compared to $52.3 million for 2016, comprising
23.0 percent of total revenue.
Financial Metrics
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.0 million, compared to
net income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. 2017 net
loss was $6.1 million, compared to net income of $2.4 million for 2016.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of
2017 was $4.7 million, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter
of 2016. 2017 cash provided by operating activities was $30.4 million,
compared to $37.2 million for 2016.
Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $8.9 million,
compared to $8.6 million fourth quarter of 2016.2017 capital
expenditures were $32.9 million, compared to $30.9 million in 2016.
Non-GAAP Metrics: Fourth Quarter 2017 compared to Fourth Quarter 2016
and Full Year 2017 to 2016
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $14.9 million,
compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. 2017
Adjusted EBITDA was $56.7 million, compared to $58.2 million for 2016.
Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.2
million, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. 2017
Adjusted free cash flow was $8.1 million, compared to $9.6 million for
2016.
Information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including
reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial
measures can be found below, in tables at the end of this release and on
the company’s website at http://www.alsk.com
in the investment data section.
Balance Sheet Metrics
Cash was $16.2 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $23.1 million
at December 31, 2016.
Net debt was $177.2 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $162.8
million at December 31, 2016.
2018 Outlook
Laurie Butcher, Alaska Communications senior vice-president of finance,
said, “Going into 2018, we continue to focus our attention on optimizing
capital allocation and cost management, while pursuing opportunities to
grow target verticals in our Enterprise & Carrier business. While we
continue to evaluate the impact of the Rural Health Care program funding
status, we are targeting stable performance across all our key financial
metrics and expect to provide 2018 guidance by the time we report our
first quarter results.”
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding
our financial results, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial
information, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net
Debt. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes
in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying
performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by
Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate current
operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate strategic and
operational decisions and better evaluate comparability between periods.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measured used by
Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to assess the Company’s
ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital
actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are common measures
utilized by our peers (other telecommunications companies) and we
believe they provide useful information to investors and analysts about
the Company’s operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net
Debt provides Management and the Company’s Board of Directors with a
measure of the Company’s current leverage position. The definition of
these non-GAAP measures is provided on Schedules 4, 6 and 9 to this
press release. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be
considered a substitute for Net Income, Net Cash Provided by Operating
Activities and other measures of financial performance recorded in
accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our
nearest GAAP measures can be found in the tables in this release and on
our website in the investment data section. Other companies may not
calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner as Alaska Communications.
The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted
EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from
Operating Activities, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception
provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company does
not forecast certain items required to develop the comparable GAAP
financial measures. These items are charges and benefits for
uncollectible accounts, certain other non-cash expenses, unusual items
typically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and
changes in operating assets and liabilities (generally the most
significant of these items, representing cash outflows of $15.3 million
for 2017).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements," as
that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs
as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events made
using information currently available to management. Such statements
include all statements regarding our review of our current long-term
business plan against a broad range of alternatives that have the
potential to enhance shareholder value, the timing of such review, and
the possible outcomes of such review and our current and projected
financial and operating performance and all guidance related thereto.
Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking
statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to
a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside
the Company’s control. Such factors include, without limitation, Federal
and Alaska Universal Service Fund changes including Rural Health Care
Program funding limitations, adverse economic conditions, expectations
regarding capital allocation and cost management, the effects of
competition in our markets, unforeseen challenges when entering new
markets, our relatively small size compared with our competitors, the
Company’s ability to compete, manage, integrate, market, maintain, and
attract sufficient customers for its products and services, adverse
changes in labor matters, including workforce levels, our ability to
service our debt and refinance as required, labor negotiations,
including renegotiating our collective bargaining agreement, employee
benefit costs, our ability to control other operating costs, disruption
of our supplier’s provisioning of critical products or services, the
impact of natural or man-made disasters, changes in Company's
relationships with large customers, unforeseen changes in public
policies, regulatory changes, changes in technology and standards,
risks, disruption, costs and uncertainty caused by or related to the
actions of activist shareholders, including that if individuals are
elected to our Board with a specific agenda, it may adversely affect our
ability to effectively implement our business strategy and create value
for our shareholders and perceived uncertainties as to our future
direction as a result of potential changes to the composition of our
Board may lead to the perception of a change in the direction of our
business, instability or a lack of continuity which may be exploited by
our competitors, cause concern to our current or potential customers,
and may result in the loss of potential business opportunities and make
it more difficult to attract and retain qualified personnel and business
partners, our internal control over financial reporting, and changes in
accounting standards or policies, which could affect reported financial
results. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties
associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Company's
SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the sections entitled "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K
and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of the Company's SEC filings
may be obtained by contacting its investor relations department at (907)
564-7556 or by visiting its investor relations website at www.alsk.com.
Schedule 1
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Operating revenues
$
54,935
$
57,793
$
226,905
$
226,866
Operating expenses:
Cost of services and sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
26,318
25,073
104,604
102,137
Selling, general & administrative
14,435
17,173
67,227
70,209
Depreciation and amortization
9,193
8,782
36,317
34,690
Loss on disposal of assets, net
(23
)
37
50
321
Total operating expenses
49,923
51,065
208,198
207,357
Operating income
5,012
6,728
18,707
19,509
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense
(3,525
)
(3,857
)
(14,860
)
(15,447
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(7,527
)
(336
)
Interest income
7
8
34
26
Total other income and (expense)
(3,518
)
(3,849
)
(22,353
)
(15,757
)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
1,494
2,879
(3,646
)
3,752
Income tax expense
(4,470
)
(1,282
)
(2,584
)
(1,499
)
Net (loss) income
(2,976
)
1,597
(6,230
)
2,253
Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(29
)
(32
)
(129
)
(133
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Alaska Communications
$
(2,947
)
$
1,629
$
(6,101
)
$
2,386
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Alaska Communications:
Net (loss) income applicable to common shares
$
(2,947
)
$
1,629
$
(6,101
)
$
2,386
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
0.03
$
(0.12
)
$
0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,448
51,358
52,232
51,169
Diluted
52,448
53,004
52,232
52,188
Schedule 2
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2017
2016
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,354
$
21,228
Restricted cash
11,814
1,917
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,729 and $1,115
32,535
25,062
Materials and supplies
7,046
4,917
Prepayments and other current assets
6,115
5,995
Total current assets
61,864
59,119
Property, plant and equipment
1,357,929
1,349,899
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
(991,816
)
(983,050
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
366,113
366,849
Deferred income taxes
3,394
14,718
Other assets
11,415
1,674
Total assets
$
442,786
$
442,360
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term obligations
$
17,030
$
1,973
Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities
36,148
38,180
Advance billings and customer deposits
4,213
4,167
Total current liabilities
57,391
44,320
Long-term obligations, net of current portion
168,959
177,626
Deferred income taxes
596
-
Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion
61,330
61,538
Total liabilities
288,276
283,484
Commitments and contingencies
Alaska Communications stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value; 145,000 authorized
525
515
Additional paid in capital
158,969
159,474
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
(3,579
)
752
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,396
)
(2,910
)
Total Alaska Communications stockholders' equity
153,519
157,831
Noncontrolling interest
991
1,045
Total stockholders' equity
154,510
158,876
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
442,786
$
442,360
Schedule 3
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(2,976
)
$
1,597
$
(6,230
)
$
2,253
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,193
8,782
36,317
34,690
(Gain) loss on the disposal of assets, net
(23
)
37
50
321
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
412
1,011
2,363
4,046
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
7,527
336
Amortization of deferred capacity revenue
(911
)
(872
)
(3,512
)
(3,436
)
Stock-based compensation
667
683
1,509
2,830
Deferred income tax
13,422
1,312
11,582
1,855
Tax deficiencies from share-based payments
-
4
-
(47
)
Charge for uncollectible accounts
1,015
212
3,577
378
Other non-cash expense, net
145
155
575
621
Change in income tax payable or receivable
(8,629
)
338
(8,052
)
(514
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(7,597
)
(4,417
)
(15,300
)
(6,127
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,718
8,842
30,406
37,206
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(8,891
)
(8,569
)
(32,945
)
(30,920
)
Capitalized interest
(368
)
(266
)
(1,140
)
(1,077
)
Change in unsettled capital expenditures
(507
)
877
1,500
(8,304
)
Proceeds on sale of assets
34
-
40
2,664
Net cash used by investing activities
(9,732
)
(7,958
)
(32,545
)
(37,637
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(2,088
)
(1,066
)
(176,466
)
(13,421
)
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
-
-
183,000
-
Debt issuance costs and discounts
-
(500
)
(5,559
)
(544
)
Cash paid for debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,522
)
(150
)
Cash proceeds from noncontrolling interest
-
-
75
75
Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation
(4
)
(4
)
(605
)
(476
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
123
137
239
267
Net cash used by financing activities
(1,969
)
(1,433
)
(4,838
)
(14,249
)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,983
)
(549
)
(6,977
)
(14,680
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
23,151
23,694
23,145
37,825
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
16,168
$
23,145
$
16,168
$
23,145
Supplemental Cash Flow Data:
Interest paid
$
3,630
$
4,596
$
14,504
$
12,608
Income taxes (refunded) paid, net
$
(322
)
$
(372
)
$
(946
)
$
205
Schedule 4
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net (loss) income
$
(2,976
)
$
1,597
$
(6,230
)
$
2,253
Add (subtract):
Interest expense
3,525
3,857
14,860
15,447
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
7,527
336
Interest income
(7
)
(8
)
(34
)
(26
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,193
8,782
36,317
34,690
(Gain) loss on the disposal of assets, net
(23
)
37
50
321
Income tax expense
4,470
1,282
2,584
1,499
Stock-based compensation
667
683
1,509
2,830
Long-term cash incentives
-
179
-
764
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
29
32
129
133
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,878
$
16,441
$
56,712
$
58,247
NonGAAP Measures:
The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial information,
including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt.
Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of period to period changes
in costs that are not directly attributable to the underlying
performance of the Company’s business operations and is used by
Management and the Company’s Board of Directors to evaluate
current operating financial performance, analyze and evaluate
strategic and operational decisions and better evaluate
comparability between periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a
non-GAAP liquidity measure used by Management to assess the
Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating
and capital actions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
are common measures utilized by our peers (other
telecommunications companies) and we believe they provide useful
information to investors and analysts about the Company’s
operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Net Debt
provides Management and the Board of Directors with a measure of
the Company’s current leverage position.
The Company does not provide reconciliations of guidance for
Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net
Cash Provided by Operating Activities, in reliance on the
unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of
Regulation S-K. The Company does not forecast certain items required
to develop the comparable GAAP financial measures. These items are
charges and benefits for uncollectible accounts, certain other
non-cash expenses, unusual items typically excluded from Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and changes in operating assets
and liabilities (generally the most significant of these items,
representing cash outflows of $15.3 million in the twelve-month
period ended December 31, 2017).
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not GAAP measures
and should not be considered a substitute for net income, net cash
provided by operating activities, or net cash provided or used.
Adjusted EBITDA as computed above is not consistent with the
definition of Consolidated EBITDA referenced in our 2017 Senior
Credit Agreement and 2015 Senior Credit Agreements, and other
companies may not calculate Non-GAAP measures in the same manner we
do.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest,
loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, gain
or loss on asset purchases or disposals, income taxes, stock-based
compensation, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and
expenses under the Company’s long term cash incentive plan (“LTCI”).
LTCI expenses are considered part of an interim compensation
structure, which ended in 2016, to mitigate the dilutive impact of
additional share issuances for executive compensation.
Schedule 5
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
4,718
$
8,842
$
30,406
$
37,206
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities
to adjusted free cash flow:
Capital expenditures
(8,891
)
(8,569
)
(32,945
)
(30,920
)
Payment for North Slope fiber network
-
-
-
(5,500
)
Proceeds on sale of fiber to joint venture partner
-
-
-
2,650
Amortization of deferred capacity revenue
911
872
3,512
3,436
Amortization of GCI capacity revenue
(523
)
(535
)
(2,072
)
(2,082
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
(412
)
(1,011
)
(2,363
)
(4,046
)
Interest expense
3,525
3,857
14,860
15,447
Interest paid
(3,630
)
(4,596
)
(14,504
)
(12,608
)
Interest income
(7
)
(8
)
(34
)
(26
)
Income tax expense
4,470
1,282
2,584
1,499
Income taxes (payable) receivable
8,629
(338
)
8,052
514
Income taxes refunded (paid), net
322
372
946
(205
)
Deferred income tax
(13,422
)
(1,312
)
(11,582
)
(1,855
)
Tax deficiencies from share-based payments
-
(4
)
-
47
Charge for uncollectible accounts
(1,015
)
(212
)
(3,577
)
(378
)
Long-term cash incentives
-
179
-
764
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
29
32
129
133
Other non-cash expense, net
(145
)
(155
)
(575
)
(621
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
7,597
4,417
15,300
6,127
Adjusted free cash flow
$
2,156
$
3,113
$
8,137
$
9,582
Schedule 6
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,878
$
16,441
$
56,712
$
58,247
Less:
Capital expenditures
(8,891
)
(8,569
)
(32,945
)
(30,920
)
Payment for North Slope fiber network
-
-
-
(5,500
)
Proceeds on sale of fiber to joint venture partner
-
-
-
2,650
Amortization of GCI capacity revenue
(523
)
(535
)
(2,072
)
(2,082
)
Income taxes refunded (paid), net
322
372
946
(205
)
Interest paid
(3,630
)
(4,596
)
(14,504
)
(12,608
)
Adjusted free cash flow*
$
2,156
$
3,113
$
8,137
$
9,582
* Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow fluctuates and should not be
viewed as an indicator of annual performance. Onetime events,
seasonality of capital spend and the timing of interest payments may
result in negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow in one or more quarters.
NonGAAP Measures:
Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and is
defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less recurring operating cash
requirements which include capital expenditures, cash income taxes
refunded or paid, cash interest paid, amortization of GCI capacity
revenue, and cash receipts and payments associated with the
purchase of the North Slope fiber network and establishment of our
joint venture with QHL. Amortization of deferred revenue
associated with our interconnection agreement with GCI is excluded
from Adjusted Free Cash Flow because no cash was received by the
Company in connection with this agreement. Amortization of all
other deferred revenue, including that associated with other IRU
capacity arrangements, is included in Adjusted Free Cash Flow
because cash was received by the Company, typically at contract
inception, and is being amortized to revenue over the term of the
relevant agreement.
See Schedule 3 for Net cash provided by operating activities, Net
cash used by investing activities, and Net cash used by financing
activities.
See Schedule 5 for the reconciliation of net cash provided by
operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
Schedule 7
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY CUSTOMER GROUP
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Business and wholesale revenue
Business broadband
$
12,298
$
15,506
$
61,559
$
59,218
Business voice and other
6,590
6,678
26,508
27,903
Managed IT services
1,215
1,202
4,293
4,173
Equipment sales and installations
1,695
1,938
4,412
6,441
Wholesale broadband
9,829
8,222
36,081
31,581
Wholesale voice and other
1,464
1,861
6,267
7,539
Total business and wholesale revenue
33,091
35,407
139,120
136,855
Growth in business and wholesale
-6.5
%
1.7
%
Consumer revenue
Broadband
6,241
6,360
25,441
24,981
Voice and other
2,978
2,998
11,676
12,763
Total consumer revenue
9,219
9,358
37,117
37,744
Total business, wholesale, and consumer revenue
42,310
44,765
176,237
174,599
Growth in business, wholesale and consumer revenue
-5.5
%
0.9
%
Growth in broadband revenue
-5.7
%
6.3
%
Regulatory revenue
Access
7,701
8,096
30,974
32,412
High cost support
4,924
4,932
19,694
19,855
Total regulatory revenue
12,625
13,028
50,668
52,267
Total revenue
$
54,935
$
57,793
$
226,905
$
226,866
Growth in total revenue
-4.9
%
0.0
%
Schedule 8
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2017
2017
2016
Voice:
Business access lines
71,699
72,068
73,977
Consumer access lines
29,262
30,361
33,418
Voice ARPU business
$
23.29
$
23.51
$
22.44
Voice ARPU consumer
$
31.65
$
30.68
$
27.83
Broadband:
Business connections
15,293
15,334
15,239
Consumer connections
33,904
34,295
34,603
Broadband ARPU business
$
267.44
$
345.78
$
337.98
Broadband ARPU consumer
$
60.72
$
60.80
$
61.26
Monthly Average Churn:
Business voice
0.9
%
1.2
%
1.1
%
Consumer broadband
2.7
%
3.1
%
2.2
%
Consumer voice
1.6
%
1.7
%
1.4
%
Schedule 9
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.
LONG TERM DEBT AND NET DEBT
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017 senior secured credit facility due 2023
$
178,350
$
-
Debt discount - 2017 senior secured credit facilities due 2023