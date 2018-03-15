Alaska Communications : to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2017 Financial Results March 16 and Conduct Conference Call March 19

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced it will release
financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2017 Friday, Mar.
16, 2018. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to
discuss operating results Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern
Time. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. On the call,
the management team will answer questions submitted in advance. Please
email questions to [email protected].
Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call at 1-877-612-6725 and
enter code 660348. All other parties can access the call at
1-323-794-2558 using the same code.
The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the
"Events Calendar" section of the company's investor website (www.alsk.com).
The webcast will be archived for 90 days. A replay of the conference
call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until
April 18, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. ET. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S.
and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter code 2301835. All other
parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter code 2301835.
