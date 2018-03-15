Alaska Hydro Announces Acceptance of the Terms of the Investigative Licence for the Forrest Kerr Diversion

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Cliff Grandison, President of Alaska Hydro Corp. (TSXV: AKH) (the Company), reported the receipt and acceptance of the offer of an Investigative Licence for the Forrest Kerr Diversion Project.

The Investigative Licence will allow the Company to occupy Crown land for the investigation of and monitoring for the feasibility of construction of a weir and diversion channel to divert water from Forrest Kerr Creek to More Creek to provide increased flows to the Company's proposed 75 MW More Creek Hydroelectric Project. The Company's prefeasibility study of the diversion indicated that it would add approximately 100 GWh of additional electricity to that already projected from the More Creek Hydroelectric Project, for a total production of approximately 448 GWh annually. The additional cost of the Forrest Kerr Diversion to the More Creek Hydroelectric Project is estimated to be approximately $35 million. Additional revenue is estimated to be approximately $10 million annually. Other than the cost of the diversion, the More Creek Hydro Plant will need no major design change or reengineering to add capacity.

The Forrest Kerr Diversion is expected to increase the More Creek Hydroelectric Project operating capacity from 52% to 68%. This will have a substantial benefit to the rate of return on the invested capital, lower operating cost per MWh and lower unit cost of energy per MWh.

The Company will proceed with a revised and updated More Creek/Forrest Kerr prefeasibility study and commence the preparation of applications for Environmental Assessment Certificates from the Province of BC and the Government of Canada for the Forrest Kerr Diversion.

